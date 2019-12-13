The Steele Dossier has been effectively debunked by DOJ IG Michael Horowitz’s report. On that note, Grabien Media’s Tom Elliott has put together a supercut of media talking heads tripping all over themselves to lend credence to the dossier:

Ooooooof.

Trending

Probably wise on your part.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNcorroborationIG ReportMSMMSNBCSteele dossierTom Elliott