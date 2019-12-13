The Steele Dossier has been effectively debunked by DOJ IG Michael Horowitz’s report. On that note, Grabien Media’s Tom Elliott has put together a supercut of media talking heads tripping all over themselves to lend credence to the dossier:
SUPERCUT — Media to Americans: Of course the Trump dossier is true! pic.twitter.com/R2uOijnMeJ
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 13, 2019
