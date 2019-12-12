Did you catch that Monmouth poll earlier this week? The one in which respondents from both parties were asked to choose “the better president” between George Washington and Donald Trump (for Republicans) and between Washington and Barack Obama (for Democrats? Donald Trump fared pretty well among Republicans, with 37% of them saying he was the better president and 44% voting for George Washington.

Those silly Republicans!

Crazy, right? The Cult of Trump is strong. Way stronger than the Cult of Obama — oh, wait:

Hey, remember a week ago when we made fun of the fact that half of Republicans think Trump was a better president than Lincoln? Monmouth finds 63% of Dems think Obama was a better president than Washington. (37% of Republicans say the same re:Trump). https://t.co/PxeHT1sUSy — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 10, 2019

Who was the better President? Washington or Trump/Obama? (via new Monmouth poll) Among Republicans:

Washington 44%

Trump 37%

Both/don't know 19% Among Democrats:

Obama 63%

Washington 29%

Both/Don't know 7% — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) December 10, 2019

Isn’t that interesting? CNN’s Chris Cillizza thought so. Well, he thought some of it was interesting, anyway:

Donald Trump or George Washington? Republicans can't decide who is better | Analysis by CNN's Chris Cillizza https://t.co/EMtu6NopSb pic.twitter.com/VjlKvUk8Kk — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 12, 2019

“Republicans can’t decide”?

The Monmouth poll showed Republicans choosing Washington over Trump 44-37. The SAME POLL showed Democrats choosing Obama over Washington 63-29. Guess which one Chris Cillizza left out of his "analysis" https://t.co/TN1zNlc2b2 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) December 12, 2019

Well? Can you guess?

He doesn't mention the Democratic result, at all. The analysis is nothing but bashing the Republicans for a poll in which Democrats gave the "wrong answer" twice as much! https://t.co/LpmGHJJAC5 — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 12, 2019

Yep. Here’s what’s supposed to pass for “analysis”:

Who’s a better president: The first one or the current one?

A new Monmouth University poll asked that very question. And the answers — especially among Republicans — will shock you.

The answers will shock you! Cillizza concludes:

Make no mistake: Trump views himself as a great man of history. And that view was affirmed — hugely — when he was elected, against all odds, to the presidency. What’s amazing — at least to me — is that so many Republicans have turned into unquestioning supporters of Trump to the point where 4 in 10 go on record to say he is a better president than George Washington! Stunning stuff.

Literally not one word about the fact that more than six in ten Democrats went on record to say that Barack Obama is a better president than George Washington!

But for the billionth time, journalists don’t root for a side. Period.

Chris Cillizza is an unbelievable hack. pic.twitter.com/g59SPhD0PP — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 12, 2019

Hacktastic — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) December 12, 2019

How can you be this utterly disingenuous, why don’t you include the rest of the poll — Preston Moritz (@ptmoritz) December 12, 2019

This article and this tweet is why no one trusts you. You literally ignored half of a poll to write a hit piece on Republicans. But remember, the media don't root for a side or anything, @CillizzaCNN — Chris Hynes (@realchrishynes) December 12, 2019