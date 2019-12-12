With Elizabeth Warren’s star appearing to fade, it’s more important than ever that she figure out the key to relating to the everyday Americans she’s counting on for votes. Class warfare seems to work pretty well for her … @ComfortablySmug, for one, seems pretty impressed:

Lmao Warren went on this tear about the rich versus "us," leaving out that she's worth $12 million pic.twitter.com/30G2KdLyFB — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 12, 2019

It takes some serious chutzpah to rail against “rich people” when you’re richer than most people.

"They may have more cars than the rest of us, shoot they may have more houses than the rest of us…." This scam artist hypocrite has a $3 million Victorian in Cambridge plus an $800,000 condo in DC. https://t.co/zLKXHWHfDS — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 12, 2019

We don’t begrudge Elizabeth Warren her wealth (though she does owe her career success to lying about her heritage and so one could argue that she genuinely doesn’t deserve such success). But for her to stand up there and pretend she doesn’t enjoy the successes she’s railing against is pretty gross.

This disgusts me. — rebelgirl (@rebelgirl1776) December 12, 2019

Claims to be indian and hate the rich Is white and wealthy — random thoughts (@musings_n) December 12, 2019

And THAT, my friends, is TRUE intersectionality. — Amanda Fry (@amandaefry) December 12, 2019

She's so fake. Fake Native American, fake discrimination victim, fake middle-classer. — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) December 12, 2019

All of our politicians are a parody of whatever ethos they are pushing. — Jonathan’s (@MirthlessChukle) December 12, 2019

Meanwhile:

Warren's wealth tax will generate $1 trillion less than she claims, study finds https://t.co/weCG5UM0F6 pic.twitter.com/PNPxsI35CH — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 12, 2019

Bummer!

is that a lot https://t.co/YIsZZFpJ7X — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 12, 2019

Only if you’re an average Joe like Elizabeth Warren.