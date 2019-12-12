With Elizabeth Warren’s star appearing to fade, it’s more important than ever that she figure out the key to relating to the everyday Americans she’s counting on for votes. Class warfare seems to work pretty well for her … @ComfortablySmug, for one, seems pretty impressed:

It takes some serious chutzpah to rail against “rich people” when you’re richer than most people.

We don’t begrudge Elizabeth Warren her wealth (though she does owe her career success to lying about her heritage and so one could argue that she genuinely doesn’t deserve such success). But for her to stand up there and pretend she doesn’t enjoy the successes she’s railing against is pretty gross.

Meanwhile:

Bummer!

Only if you’re an average Joe like Elizabeth Warren.

