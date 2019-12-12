Philadelphia Inquirer national opinion columnist Will Bunch is really angry about “Richard Jewell.” So angry, in fact, that he coughed up an angry column yesterday railing against the film for making journalists look bad:

I saw 'Richard Jewell.' With "alternative facts" and a plot twist around fake news that smears a dead female journalist, Eastwood dangerously amplifies Trump's "enemies of the people" rhetoric. Stay away and spend your $$ on your local org. My new column https://t.co/FMwJHLZgU1 — Will Bunch 🆘 (@Will_Bunch) December 11, 2019

Tweeter @molratty was among those who failed to see the righteousness of Bunch’s indignation:

"Telling the truth is dangerous." Our media, ladies and gentlemen https://t.co/MNYjltGuHS — Molarkey (@molratty) December 12, 2019

Unsurprisingly, Bunch didn’t appreciate that:

A movie where the major plot twist is a fabrication (that smears an actual dead woman who can't defend herself) is called "telling the truth." Welcome to 1984 https://t.co/dD3nTtkwBC — Will Bunch 🆘 (@Will_Bunch) December 12, 2019

“Welcome to 1984.” Who needs movies when Will Bunch is bringing the drama?

Make you a deal Will. When AJC apologizes to the family of Richard Jewell, then Eastwood should offer an apology to you. Sound good? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2019

Anyway, it should be clear by this point that Bunch is no crusader for journalistic integrity. He’s not pitching this fit because he wants justice for journalist Kathy Scruggs; he’s pitching this fit because Clint Eastwood didn’t make journalists the hero of the Richard Jewell story. @redsteeze cut through all of Bunch’s BS and zeroed on exactly what’s got Bunch so furious:

You’re not angry about how it portrays Kathy Scruggs. You’re angry about how it portrays you. https://t.co/XkA9rCrAj0 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2019

Absolutely nailed it.

Yup. — Scott Paterno (@ScottPaterno) December 12, 2019

Will Bunch has taken up his Sword of Justice to fight for Kathy Scruggs’ honor … what’s he got for Richard Jewell?

Per Bunch “journalists” destroying an average joe’s life is simply a “flub” – unbelievable. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/vZkCiFIfHz — "Tears in Brooklyn" Live From The Swamp (@Magnum_CK) December 12, 2019

A flub. A flub.

Will is very upset that an innocent person was portrayed to millions of people in a negative light… wait… — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2019

Will Bunch is a flub.

