We know a lot of people kind of shut their brains off this time of year, but it looks like someone on Netflix’s social media team may have gone a little bit further than that:

hey babe! new job is good but I miss u a lot u miss me??? pic.twitter.com/NR1CiXqlVk — Netflix US (@netflix) December 10, 2019

Oh my. What movie is that promoting?

We’re gonna go ahead and just put the screenshot in now because we fully expect that tweet to get deleted:

Amazing.

what https://t.co/GC0dHngTVr — Neva the #1 American elbow doctor of New Jersey (@pipandbaby) December 10, 2019

Dude what. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 10, 2019

I have questions — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 10, 2019

Netflix are you ok? — 🎅🏻🎄🌟jenniclaus (@JenniJawz) December 10, 2019

what are they tweeting lmfaooo — Avalanche (@Avalanche100T) December 10, 2019

I am so confused pic.twitter.com/EIMVeGBzUB — Janie Taylor (@itsjanietaylor) December 10, 2019

Netflix wants to chill — CraicDeMarco (@vaporsnails) December 10, 2019

that netflix tweet is definitely viral marketing for something — Mike Morrison (@MikeKMorrison) December 10, 2019

Possibly an STD?

This new Christmas Prince movie is going to be intense. https://t.co/RuDGp3biCQ — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 10, 2019

when you forget to switch accounts — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) December 10, 2019