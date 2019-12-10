In case you missed it, tomorrow is a very special day. Because tomorrow, TIME will reveal their Person of the Year:

Tomorrow: TIME Person of the Year revealed (11 Dec) — AP Planner (@AP_Planner) December 10, 2019

We know you’re super-stoked and all, but the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee seems a little nervous. Why? Because TIME might choose Donald Trump over Nancy Pelosi. They’ve even sent out a fundraising email to sound the alarm:

Is there an ongoing competition for lamest fundraising email? “TIME Magazine announced Nancy Pelosi as a candidate for Person of the Year, but they might choose Trump instead!” pic.twitter.com/8XbunzWiDn — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) December 10, 2019

The DSCC needs your help preventing a gross miscarriage of justice from being carried out. Can they count on your support? The fate of our country depends on it.