Where would America be without CNN’s Jim Acosta? We’re not sure, but it’d be someplace far less entertaining.

Ever the firefighter, Acosta didn’t waste a golden opportunity to put Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the hot seat today when Lavrov arrived at the White House to meet with Donald Trump:

How God managed to cram that much stunning bravery into just one man, we’ll never know.

Yes, Jim. Thank you.

