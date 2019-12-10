Where would America be without CNN’s Jim Acosta? We’re not sure, but it’d be someplace far less entertaining.

Ever the firefighter, Acosta didn’t waste a golden opportunity to put Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the hot seat today when Lavrov arrived at the White House to meet with Donald Trump:

Lavrov has arrived at WH. I just asked if the Russians will stay out of the 2020 election. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 10, 2019

How God managed to cram that much stunning bravery into just one man, we’ll never know.

Thank you for your service. https://t.co/S7VyuSgCcr — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 10, 2019

Yes, Jim. Thank you.

Dear diary, — Wallace "Suitcase" Jefferson (@RatsunTN) December 10, 2019