With Christmas just around the corner, Barack Obama has put together a quick list of gift ideas. But one gift is better than all the rest … can you guess what it is?

Yes, folks, that’s right. This Christmas, show someone how much you love them by giving them the gift of Obamacare:

I thought it was about time I share my holiday gift list — a few practical items, all $10 or less. The best one? Health care for you or somebody you care about. The deadline to sign up is December 15. Go to https://t.co/ob1Ynoesod and get covered. pic.twitter.com/FCU2sRJeoq — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 10, 2019

“$10 or less” B.S. aside, you’ve gotta give him props for sticking to his guns. As @redsteeze points out, a lot of progs today — including multiple Democratic presidential candidates — are throwing their support behind Medicare for All (or something similar), effectively acknowledging that Obamacare failed to deliver the goods.

ROFL he’s still pushing this even after every current Democrat for President even wants to get rid of it. https://t.co/F1nNWaXYes — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 10, 2019

How awkward it must be for Barack Obama to keep pushing for his namesake achievement knowing full well that his Democratic successors want to scrap it for something even more extreme.

Obama pushing for people to sign up for Obamacare while the top Dems running for President (including his own former VP) campaign on their own replacement plans is really something. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 10, 2019

Obama still pushing these lame viral ads is the political equivalent of a pop star now performing at the mall. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 10, 2019

Perfect.

“I think I’m alone now” — Freeze (@Freeze82970441) December 10, 2019