With Christmas just around the corner, Barack Obama has put together a quick list of gift ideas. But one gift is better than all the rest … can you guess what it is?

Yes, folks, that’s right. This Christmas, show someone how much you love them by giving them the gift of Obamacare:

“$10 or less” B.S. aside, you’ve gotta give him props for sticking to his guns. As @redsteeze points out, a lot of progs today — including multiple Democratic presidential candidates — are throwing their support behind Medicare for All (or something similar), effectively acknowledging that Obamacare failed to deliver the goods.

How awkward it must be for Barack Obama to keep pushing for his namesake achievement knowing full well that his Democratic successors want to scrap it for something even more extreme.

Perfect.

