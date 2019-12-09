A lot of judicial activists view the U.S. Constitution as a living, breathing entity. If that were the case, we have a hard time believing it would choose to subject itself to something like this, depicted in a tweet by Nancy Pelosi’s daughter Christine:

What “MOOD” would that be? Disturbed? Deranged?

That’s…creepy — 21st Century Cosmic Yeti (@WalterFBiela) December 9, 2019

Damn. Nightmare fuel. — BT (@back_ttys) December 9, 2019

I…I don't know what do with this. https://t.co/aGjmIRq3TA — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 9, 2019

run away far away https://t.co/td9vfpccmo — Charles (@repub9989) December 9, 2019

That’s good advice.