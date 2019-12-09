Actor Ron Perlman may not be president yet, but he’s already got an agenda all set up, and it’s about as brilliant as you’d expect from actor Ron Perlman.
Behold:
My first act as president on the moment of swearing in would be to re-enter the Paris accords. My second act would be to restore the EPA and create a tribunal for all who worked under trump’s to destroy the planet. And treat them as war criminals.
— Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) December 9, 2019
And people think Trump is nuts.
Ok, Karen.
— アーケットシスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) December 9, 2019
Sir, this is a wendy's
— Unsurprised green eyed dragon (@SarahDragonGirl) December 9, 2019
It’s amazing someone this stupid exists. https://t.co/b33yM0lWNV
— Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) December 9, 2019