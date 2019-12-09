Actor Ron Perlman may not be president yet, but he’s already got an agenda all set up, and it’s about as brilliant as you’d expect from actor Ron Perlman.

Behold:

My first act as president on the moment of swearing in would be to re-enter the Paris accords. My second act would be to restore the EPA and create a tribunal for all who worked under trump’s to destroy the planet. And treat them as war criminals. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) December 9, 2019

And people think Trump is nuts.

Sir, this is a wendy's — Unsurprised green eyed dragon (@SarahDragonGirl) December 9, 2019