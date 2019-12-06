Yesterday, Nancy Pelosi lost her cool on reporter James Rosen when he asked her point-blank if she hates Donald Trump:

Q: "Do you hate the president?"@SpeakerPelosi: "I don't hate anybody…As a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me. I don't hate anyone…So, don't mess with me when it comes to words like that." Full video: https://t.co/l9peY9RTzl pic.twitter.com/zpqUaCcVrS — CSPAN (@cspan) December 5, 2019

Pretty slick of Pelosi to try to hide behind Catholicism to deny her obvious aversion to Trump. There was no shortage of people who weren’t fooled by Pelosi’s show of righteousness.

Pointing your finger at someone and telling them "Don't mess with me." is the surest sign you have no hate in your heart. — BT (@back_ttys) December 6, 2019

But Washington Post political columnist Karen Tumulty swallowed it hook, line, and sinker. Moreover, she defended Pelosi by shaming Rosen for daring to accuse Pelosi of “a grievous sin”:

Catholics understand what Pelosi is saying here. Rosen is accusing her of a grievous sin. https://t.co/mzpSB0bSIp — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) December 5, 2019

Really, Karen?

Say what you want about Rosen's question and Pelosi's response but this is just embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/lvpzjHtw3m — BT (@back_ttys) December 6, 2019

Extremely embarrassing.

He asked her, he didn't accuse her. — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) December 6, 2019

Your reporting is a lie, he asked a question, he didn't accuse her of anything. Check the batteries on your hearing aids they need replacing if that's what you heard. — harry rogers (@harry1024_harry) December 6, 2019

Karen, I didn’t accuse anyone of anything. — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) December 6, 2019

As a journalist, Karen should know the difference between asking and accusing.

I’m a Catholic and that response wasn’t very Catholic. She responded with hate while telling him she doesn’t have hate as an emotion. — Tired Beer Belly (@betterbeerbelly) December 6, 2019

Wasn’t Kavanaugh a Catholic?

And, the Covington teens? — JLaw (@yoopermomma) December 6, 2019

It’s almost as if some “Catholics” are more equal than others. Actually, it’s not almost as if; it is. We don’t recall Karen ever expressing concern about another “grievous sin” for Catholics, a sin Nancy Pelosi just so happens to support:

Cool – now do abortion. https://t.co/5lDLtthlMd — Chris Pack (@ChrisPack716) December 6, 2019

Is killing babies considered a sin by the Catholic Church? — 🎅It's🎄Almost ⛄️Christmas🎁 (@jtLOL) December 6, 2019

boy, wait until you find out about the Catholic Church’s position on abortion, which pelosi rather vigorously enables and defends. — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) December 6, 2019

pelosi: how dare you accuse me of “hating” someone? I am a Catholic! also pelosi: i refuse to discuss “the moral difference … between 26 weeks elective abortion and the killing of that same infant born alive" because this is "sacred ground.” — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) December 6, 2019

Abortion is also a grievous sin to Catholics. But Nancy is only a catholic when it suits her. — Easton Croy (@CroyEaston) December 6, 2019

Nancy Pelosi is a fraud. Just like Karen, evidently.

Journalists are all Catholics until Amy Coney Barrett is nominated to replace RBG. https://t.co/vVGWgDV9a9 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 6, 2019

Flashback:

Pelosi: “bUT mUh CaThoLicsim!!” Journos: “so brave” Feinstein to ACB:https://t.co/FXcMBG6rg1 Journos: *crickets* To gitmo with them all. — shlomo-ho-ho (@lomorosenb) December 6, 2019

WATCH: Sen. Feinstein to appeals court nominee Amy Barrett, @NotreDame law prof/#Catholic mother of 7: "The dogma lives loudly within you." pic.twitter.com/mpDgNZGRsa — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) September 6, 2017

So yeah. Nice try, Karen. But your story’s about as believable as Nancy Pelosi’s.