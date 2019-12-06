Michael Bloomberg thinks that any Bloomberg News employees complaining about not being able to dig into other Democrats need to learn to suck it up, because hey, “they get a paycheck”:

Guy who owns an ostensible news organization says his journalists “just have to learn to live with” not being allowed to do actual journalism.

Sounds about right.

Guess that’s how it works.

Tags: anti-trumpBloomberg NewsDemocratsjournalismMichael Bloombergnews