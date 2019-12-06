Michael Bloomberg thinks that any Bloomberg News employees complaining about not being able to dig into other Democrats need to learn to suck it up, because hey, “they get a paycheck”:
Asked about criticism over Bloomberg News not being able to investigate Democrats, @MikeBloomberg says employees "just have to learn to live with some things."
"They get a paycheck. But with your paycheck comes some restrictions and responsibilities." pic.twitter.com/32q7KPEIV9
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 6, 2019
Guy who owns an ostensible news organization says his journalists “just have to learn to live with” not being allowed to do actual journalism.
— 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) December 6, 2019
Hahahahahahahaah https://t.co/oTHgmptysz
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 6, 2019
Sounds about right.
Not a good answer, at all.
— AngelsWalk! (@LAWGermany) December 6, 2019
There is literally no way to reconcile this policy with journalistic integrity.
— Michael Shapiro (@mis2127) December 6, 2019
Mike Bloomberg thinks of the salaries he pays his journalists as hush money.
— Jack Shafer (@jackshafer) December 6, 2019
Bloomberg's effectively conceding that he's turning a legitimate news institution into an anti-Trump PAC. Shouldn't this be the moment that Money In Politics Fearmongerers call for Bloomberg to be regulated as such? https://t.co/7O0QKC2S3N
— Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) December 6, 2019
Nah. Its ok when they do it. https://t.co/86MHByTKoO
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 6, 2019
But Orange Man Bad, so it's ok. https://t.co/v8JbrveOKv
— RBe (@RBPundit) December 6, 2019
Guess that’s how it works.