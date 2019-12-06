Michael Bloomberg thinks that any Bloomberg News employees complaining about not being able to dig into other Democrats need to learn to suck it up, because hey, “they get a paycheck”:

Asked about criticism over Bloomberg News not being able to investigate Democrats, @MikeBloomberg says employees "just have to learn to live with some things." "They get a paycheck. But with your paycheck comes some restrictions and responsibilities." pic.twitter.com/32q7KPEIV9 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 6, 2019

Guy who owns an ostensible news organization says his journalists “just have to learn to live with” not being allowed to do actual journalism.

Sounds about right.

Not a good answer, at all. — AngelsWalk! (@LAWGermany) December 6, 2019

There is literally no way to reconcile this policy with journalistic integrity. — Michael Shapiro (@mis2127) December 6, 2019

Mike Bloomberg thinks of the salaries he pays his journalists as hush money. — Jack Shafer (@jackshafer) December 6, 2019

Bloomberg's effectively conceding that he's turning a legitimate news institution into an anti-Trump PAC. Shouldn't this be the moment that Money In Politics Fearmongerers call for Bloomberg to be regulated as such? https://t.co/7O0QKC2S3N — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) December 6, 2019

Nah. Its ok when they do it. https://t.co/86MHByTKoO — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 6, 2019

But Orange Man Bad, so it's ok. https://t.co/v8JbrveOKv — RBe (@RBPundit) December 6, 2019

Guess that’s how it works.