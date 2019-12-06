Remember that time yesterday, when Nancy Pelosi got visibly upset at James Rosen for daring to ask her if she hates Donald Trump?

“As a Catholic, [she resents someone] using the word ‘hate’ in a sentence that addresses [her].” Oddly enough, she doesn’t seem to resent that word nearly as much when she’s using it in sentences that address Republicans:

So, just as is the case with Catholicism, according to Nancy Pelosi, some “hate” is more equal than others.

