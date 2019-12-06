Remember that time yesterday, when Nancy Pelosi got visibly upset at James Rosen for daring to ask her if she hates Donald Trump?

Q: "Do you hate the president?"@SpeakerPelosi: "I don't hate anybody…As a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me. I don't hate anyone…So, don't mess with me when it comes to words like that." Full video: https://t.co/l9peY9RTzl pic.twitter.com/zpqUaCcVrS — CSPAN (@cspan) December 5, 2019

“As a Catholic, [she resents someone] using the word ‘hate’ in a sentence that addresses [her].” Oddly enough, she doesn’t seem to resent that word nearly as much when she’s using it in sentences that address Republicans:

Nancy Pelosi says as a Catholic she finds the word “Hate” disgusting However, she had no problem accusing the GOP of Impeaching Clinton out of Hatred: “We are here today because the Republicans in the House are paralyzed with hatred of President Clinton”pic.twitter.com/a93Tn29EB3 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) December 6, 2019

So, just as is the case with Catholicism, according to Nancy Pelosi, some “hate” is more equal than others.

She says she finds the use of the word hatred disgusting. She used the word and accused Republicans of doing exactly what she was accused of. There is no other context, it’s called hypocrisy. — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) December 6, 2019