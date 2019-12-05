Self-described “progressive Democrat” Eddie Mauro is running against GOP Sen. Joni Ernst in Iowa. And when it comes to defeating her, he’s sparing no expense:

Here’s what his six-figure ad buy has gotten him:

Yeah, chip in a few bucks to watch an ad making it look like Ernst is shooting at him.

Well, we’ll say this much for Eddie Mauro: He really goes for it.

Trending

Put the shovel down, Eddie.

The only question now is: What does Joni Ernst think?

***

Update:

Here’s a response from Team Joni:

And Mauro’s very clever follow-up:

Good Lord. This effing guy.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ACAadcampaign adEddie Maurogun controlgunsiowaJoni ErnstNRA