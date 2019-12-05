Self-described “progressive Democrat” Eddie Mauro is running against GOP Sen. Joni Ernst in Iowa. And when it comes to defeating her, he’s sparing no expense:

We have launched a six-figure ad buy to deliver the message to Joni Ernst – we are running to make sure tomorrow is better than yesterday. On gun violence. On our climate. On health care. Join us https://t.co/rcrAX53mNU pic.twitter.com/CTOMwszDxo — Eddie J. Mauro for U.S. Senate ⚾ (@eddiejmauro) December 5, 2019

Here’s what his six-figure ad buy has gotten him:

I'm running for the Senate because it's time to stand up to the #NRA, Joni Ernst and the D.C. establishment. They can come after me, but trust me – I won't back down. If you want me to get this up on air, chip in a few bucks ➡️ https://t.co/rcrAX53mNU #MauroForTomorrow pic.twitter.com/fnhmPZ5sQQ — Eddie J. Mauro for U.S. Senate ⚾ (@eddiejmauro) December 5, 2019

Yeah, chip in a few bucks to watch an ad making it look like Ernst is shooting at him.

Wow. Iowa Democrat @eddiejmauro — who stepped on a rake when he entered the race by suggesting veterans didn't make good elected officials — has a new ad where he's edited footage of Joni Ernst shooting a gun in a range so it looks like she's shooting him. pic.twitter.com/T5pSYIrtVF — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 5, 2019

“One of the reasons I’m running is because our current senator, Joni Ernst, she thinks it’s okay to run ads glorifying guns.” Ummmmm and this guy thinks it’s okay to run ads deceptively depicting ***Joni Ernst shooting at him***. https://t.co/eMfTz65MPw — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) December 5, 2019

Well, we’ll say this much for Eddie Mauro: He really goes for it.

How did you think portraying a United States Senator as shooting at you would be a good idea? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 5, 2019

Why did she think portraying herself shooting at millions of Americans who depend upon the ACA for their health insurance was a good idea? — Eddie J. Mauro for U.S. Senate ⚾ (@eddiejmauro) December 5, 2019

Put the shovel down, Eddie.

this is not a good ad…. pic.twitter.com/4510fuEwVh — Luis Sanjuan ☕ 💙 (@lfsanjuan) December 5, 2019

….@eddiejmauro may have approved this message but who tf approved this ad concept?? painting a veteran and domestic abuse survivor as someone who would shoot their political opponent is egregious. — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) December 5, 2019

Loser move. — KEE (@superbucks2050) December 5, 2019

You’re a sick man. — Rob (@TheRealRobV921) December 5, 2019

Best time to remove this ad was about an hour before you made it…. — MnMonger (@mnmonger) December 5, 2019

GOOD LORD, that’s some bad judgment. — Cotton Jenn (@EyedKulak) December 5, 2019

The only question now is: What does Joni Ernst think?

***

Update:

Here’s a response from Team Joni:

It’s outrageous and offensive that @eddiejmauro would make light of gun violence in order to help his campaign. He should be ashamed and this disgusting ad should be taken down immediately. #IASen #IAPolitics https://t.co/yPXj4tHEON — Team Joni (@TeamJoni) December 5, 2019

And Mauro’s very clever follow-up:

❄️

❄️

❄️

❄️

❄️

❄️

❄️

Maybe ask Devin Nunes how well this kind of faux-outrage plays out. When Joni went after the ACA in '14 she put Iowan's healthcare and pre-existing conditions in her cross-hairs. #DeleteYourAccount #MauroForTomorrow — Eddie J. Mauro for U.S. Senate ⚾ (@eddiejmauro) December 5, 2019

Good Lord. This effing guy.