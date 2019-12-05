Earlier today, Nancy Pelosi got visibly ticked off at reporter James Rosen when he asked her if she hated Donald Trump:

Q: "Do you hate the president?"@SpeakerPelosi: "I don't hate anybody…As a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me. I don't hate anyone…So, don't mess with me when it comes to words like that." Full video: https://t.co/l9peY9RTzl pic.twitter.com/zpqUaCcVrS — CSPAN (@cspan) December 5, 2019

A lot of people saw that moment as Nancy Pelosi losing her cool, but disgraced former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill saw something else: a boss.

Don’t mess with the boss. Period. https://t.co/INZ9Yake48 — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) December 5, 2019

Lmao. Did you REALLY tweet this? — TJR90 (@jaildprutnik) December 5, 2019

Yes. She really did. And it’s cringey on several levels.

“Don’t mess with the boss that fired me.” Fixed it for you. — Theodore S Roosevelt MD PhD JD (@TSRooseveltRE) December 5, 2019

The same boss who didn’t have your back? The boss who pushed you out?

That boss? https://t.co/V2XnW7eBNq — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) December 5, 2019

She's not your boss anymore. You quit Congress to dodge an ethics investigation for sleeping with your staffers. https://t.co/G5DSJS8koK — 🎅It's🎄Almost ⛄️Christmas🎁 (@jtLOL) December 5, 2019

Is this the opposite advice of what you gave your staff? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 5, 2019

didn't you sleep with your staff? — ironlung237 (@slaphappymothe1) December 5, 2019