Earlier today, Nancy Pelosi got visibly ticked off at reporter James Rosen when he asked her if she hated Donald Trump:
Q: "Do you hate the president?"@SpeakerPelosi: "I don't hate anybody…As a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me. I don't hate anyone…So, don't mess with me when it comes to words like that."
Full video: https://t.co/l9peY9RTzl pic.twitter.com/zpqUaCcVrS
— CSPAN (@cspan) December 5, 2019
A lot of people saw that moment as Nancy Pelosi losing her cool, but disgraced former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill saw something else: a boss.
Don’t mess with the boss. Period. https://t.co/INZ9Yake48
— Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) December 5, 2019
Oh.
Lmao. Did you REALLY tweet this?
— TJR90 (@jaildprutnik) December 5, 2019
Yes. She really did. And it’s cringey on several levels.
“Don’t mess with the boss that fired me.” Fixed it for you.
— Theodore S Roosevelt MD PhD JD (@TSRooseveltRE) December 5, 2019
The same boss who didn’t have your back? The boss who pushed you out?
That boss? https://t.co/V2XnW7eBNq
— LaurieAnn 🧚🏻♂️💫 (@mooshakins) December 5, 2019
She's not your boss anymore. You quit Congress to dodge an ethics investigation for sleeping with your staffers. https://t.co/G5DSJS8koK
— 🎅It's🎄Almost ⛄️Christmas🎁 (@jtLOL) December 5, 2019
Yeah, see, there’s that whole thing.
Is this the opposite advice of what you gave your staff?
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 5, 2019
didn't you sleep with your staff?
— ironlung237 (@slaphappymothe1) December 5, 2019
Odd choice of words from someone accused of sleeping with staffers… https://t.co/dAhFiE7FfM
— Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) December 5, 2019
"Present company excepted." https://t.co/j0QbvdpQlY
— Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) December 5, 2019
— sarahthustra (@humanslimeball) December 5, 2019