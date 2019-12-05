Earlier today, Nancy Pelosi got visibly ticked off at reporter James Rosen when he asked her if she hated Donald Trump:

A lot of people saw that moment as Nancy Pelosi losing her cool, but disgraced former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill saw something else: a boss.

Oh.

Trending

Yes. She really did. And it’s cringey on several levels.

Yeah, see, there’s that whole thing.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bossKatie HillNancy Pelosi