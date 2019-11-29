On today’s episode of “Totally Repulsive but Unsurprising News,” Ronan Farrow says Hillary Clinton essentially froze him out of her circle when he exposed Harvey Weinstein for his sexual predation. Weinstein, if you’ll recall, was a Hillary megadonor, and it seems she couldn’t just let Farrow’s insolence slide:

More from the Washington Examiner:

Clinton appointed Farrow as her special adviser on global youth issues in 2011 when she was secretary of state. Farrow said he had worked with Clinton “for years” when he was looking into the Weinstein story. … In 2018, Farrow said Clinton’s aides tried to back out of an interview with him after they learned it would be about Weinstein’s behavior. “Hillary Clinton had scheduled an interview while it was at the height of the Weinstein reporting and her folks got in touch and said, ‘We hear you’re working on a big story,'” Farrow said. “[They] sounded very concerned and tried to cancel that interview.”

Grandma apparently doesn’t like it when someone tries to pull the brakes on her gravy train.