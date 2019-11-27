Pete Buttigieg’s campaign has decided to reject donations from attorneys Alexandra Walsh and Beth Wilkinson, citing their law firm’s representation of Brett Kavanaugh as the reason:

“With nearly 700,000 donors, a contribution we would otherwise refuse sometimes gets through. We believe the women who have courageously spoken out about Brett Kavanaugh’s assault and misconduct, and we thank the Guardian for bringing this contribution to our attention,” the campaign said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the campaign added: “[Kavanaugh] should have never been put on the Supreme Court, and this campaign will not accept donations from those who played a role in making that happen. Accordingly, we will be returning this contribution and others from this firm.”

Wilkinson has donated to other Democrats this election cycle, including contributions of $1,000 to Sen. Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign and $2,800 to Sen. Michael Bennet. She also gave $2,800 to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a critic of Kavanaugh, who has since dropped out of the 2020 race. Walsh is also a frequent donor to Democrats.

Both women have donated to Democrats, but the mere fact that they chose to uphold their responsibilities as attorneys and give Brett Kavanaugh the best legal defense they could is apparently too egregious a sin to ignore.

Yeah, this seems very reasonable on the Buttigieg campaign’s part and doesn’t at all reek of petty vindictiveness.

