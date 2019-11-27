As Twitchy told you, the Washington Post breathlessly rushed to bust Donald Trump for tweeting a “doctored photo” of himself, or rather, of his head on Sylvester Stallone’s “Rocky” body.

It may have been “unclear why” to the Washington Post, but it’s pretty clear to the rest of us. It’s to remind us all what a joke our media are — and to give Team Trump more excuses to dunk on them:

We don’t care who you are … that’s funny right there.

See, WaPo, this is what it looks like to have a sense of humor.

Evidently. Sad!

