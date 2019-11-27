As Twitchy told you, the Washington Post breathlessly rushed to bust Donald Trump for tweeting a “doctored photo” of himself, or rather, of his head on Sylvester Stallone’s “Rocky” body.

Trump tweets doctored photo of his head on Sylvester Stallone’s body, unclear why https://t.co/WQwG5tSXtZ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 27, 2019

It may have been “unclear why” to the Washington Post, but it’s pretty clear to the rest of us. It’s to remind us all what a joke our media are — and to give Team Trump more excuses to dunk on them:

Washington Post claims – without evidence – that @realDonaldTrump shared a “doctored” photo. https://t.co/iOvNdsFJIc — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 27, 2019

We don’t care who you are … that’s funny right there.

😂😂😂😂 — Олег Бабков (@babkov_Oleg) November 27, 2019

lol really too funny — Ralph Gonzales (@Ralph94831616) November 27, 2019

You rock! Liberal heads exploding. — Monty Johnson (@MontyJo97287709) November 27, 2019

Now, this is going nuclear levels of trolling — LokoBais (@BaisLoko) November 27, 2019

See, WaPo, this is what it looks like to have a sense of humor.

The Post is completely devoid of any humor. As usual. — Kristin Gales (@KristinGales) November 27, 2019

Leftists need humor explained to them. — VinJM (@VinJM2) November 27, 2019

Evidently. Sad!

