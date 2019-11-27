As Twitchy told you, the Washington Post breathlessly rushed to bust Donald Trump for tweeting a “doctored photo” of himself, or rather, of his head on Sylvester Stallone’s “Rocky” body.
Trump tweets doctored photo of his head on Sylvester Stallone’s body, unclear why https://t.co/WQwG5tSXtZ
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 27, 2019
It may have been “unclear why” to the Washington Post, but it’s pretty clear to the rest of us. It’s to remind us all what a joke our media are — and to give Team Trump more excuses to dunk on them:
Washington Post claims – without evidence – that @realDonaldTrump shared a “doctored” photo. https://t.co/iOvNdsFJIc
— Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 27, 2019
We don’t care who you are … that’s funny right there.
😆
— kerry ⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) November 27, 2019
😂😂😂😂
— Олег Бабков (@babkov_Oleg) November 27, 2019
LMFAO https://t.co/oLS0IVfc8x
— Kaitlin, gargantuan woman (@thefactualprep) November 27, 2019
lol really too funny
— Ralph Gonzales (@Ralph94831616) November 27, 2019
You rock! Liberal heads exploding.
— Monty Johnson (@MontyJo97287709) November 27, 2019
Now, this is going nuclear levels of trolling
— LokoBais (@BaisLoko) November 27, 2019
See, WaPo, this is what it looks like to have a sense of humor.
The Post is completely devoid of any humor. As usual.
— Kristin Gales (@KristinGales) November 27, 2019
Leftists need humor explained to them.
— VinJM (@VinJM2) November 27, 2019
Evidently. Sad!
***
