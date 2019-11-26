In these turbulent times, it’s comforting to know that we can always count on Vox senior correspondent and judicial expert Ian Millhiser to find something to flip out over.

Today, it’s Brett Kavanaugh’s thirst “for one-party Republican rule”:

Yesterday, Brett Kavanaugh quietly released a brief opinion that lays out his blueprint for one-party Republican rule. https://t.co/XkNyXmz7IT — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) November 26, 2019

Here’s the opinion Ian’s referring to:

Welp, there it is: Kavanaugh signals his agreement with Gorsuch's Gundy dissent. There are now five votes for a nondelegation revolution. Get ready for the Supreme Court to tear down the administrative state. https://t.co/4DloOucBzM pic.twitter.com/xEH4vARhiT — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) November 25, 2019

Memes aside, this matters to me because people need to know their laws if they are to obey laws. This rolls stuff back to the way it's supposed to be, and law creation to how it's supposed to work. Not "oh this admin agency can YOLO up some laws haha" https://t.co/6cMD6jBS4Y — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) November 25, 2019

And what is that if not a blueprint for one-party Republican rule?

Yes, Ian. You caught him red-handed!

Somebody give him a cookie.

You really do have to laugh at this point. He just keeps doing this.

You know the level of stupidity you’re in for when it starts off by claiming a justice “quietly” release an opinion https://t.co/OjjtdrKfNp — Thankful Muppet Energy (Sunny) (@sunnyright) November 26, 2019

He released it the way every other opinion is released. How else would he have? Your derangement is showing. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) November 26, 2019

Well, it’s showing again.

NARRATOR: None of this actually happened. Ian is a lunatic. https://t.co/yNR2NpUKB9 — RBe (@RBPundit) November 26, 2019

Seriously, Ian Milhiser is a raging lunatic. — RBe (@RBPundit) November 26, 2019

Well, yeah. But …

You are the absolute funniest account on Twitter — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) November 26, 2019

So he’s got that going for him, at least.