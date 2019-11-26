In these turbulent times, it’s comforting to know that we can always count on Vox senior correspondent and judicial expert Ian Millhiser to find something to flip out over.

Today, it’s Brett Kavanaugh’s thirst “for one-party Republican rule”:

Here’s the opinion Ian’s referring to:

And what is that if not a blueprint for one-party Republican rule?

Yes, Ian. You caught him red-handed!

Somebody give him a cookie.

You really do have to laugh at this point. He just keeps doing this.

Well, it’s showing again.

Well, yeah. But …

So he’s got that going for him, at least.

