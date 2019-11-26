Robert Reich is very worried, you guys. Because America is currently at the mercy of “the most dangerous politician of [his] lifetime.” No, it’s not Donald Trump. Trump is bad and terrifying and whatnot, but he’s got nothing on Mitch McConnell:

He’s the most dangerous politician of my lifetime. He’s helped transform the GOP into a cult, worshiping at the altar of authoritarianism. He’s damaged our country in ways that may take a generation to undo. Guess who? Hint: It's not Trump. pic.twitter.com/bYvSMOhs8K — Robert Reich (@RBReich) November 26, 2019

Reich’s drawings really sell it.

You always do the best informative messages & make it extremely easy to follow 👍 Thanks — Lynn (@bluffers_parks) November 26, 2019

Team Mitch certainly didn’t have any trouble following it. In fact, their takeaway was pretty much the same as ours:

That’s good advice, Robert. You should take it.