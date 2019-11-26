Today, journalists confirmed that Conan the Hero Dog is, in fact, a girl (before DoD officials confirmed that Conan the Hero Dog is, in fact, a boy). We’re honestly not sure what sex Conan is (apparently nobody knows that there’s a pretty easy way to tell the difference between males and females).
But at least one person was more than happy to learn that Conan is a girl. That person tweeted out a quintessentially Resistance-y take and when @neontaster saw it, he couldn’t pass up the chance to have some fun:
Let's play a little game: See if you can guess who tweeted this. pic.twitter.com/1RvRYRNyzz
— NeoN: Automataster (@neontaster) November 26, 2019
Here were some of the guesses:
Okay, not going to look this up.
I'm going to go with either Jessica Valenti or Lauren Duca.
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 26, 2019
$100 bucks says Lauren Duca
— Michael Sanislo (@sparktherevolt) November 26, 2019
charlotte clymer
— this is my burner (@this_burner_) November 26, 2019
Ana Navarro
— KE Higgins (@higgins_ke) November 26, 2019
Noted Conservative Columnist Jennifer Rubin.
— N. Bourbaki (@d08890) November 26, 2019
Good guesses, all. But there can only be one … and his name is Bill Kristol.
A few people got it. pic.twitter.com/DvwdEQanMI
— NeoN: Automataster (@neontaster) November 26, 2019
Guys:
It figures Conan would be a girl, since it’s only the women who seem reliably willing to stand up against terrible authoritarian behavior. https://t.co/sy0Wk1la9V
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 26, 2019
Wherever the line between reality and parody was, Bill Kristol crossed it ages ago. There’s no coming back from this.
— What Difference Does It Make? (@Craaazzyuuh) November 26, 2019
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 26, 2019
Every time you talk, you embarrass yourself a little more
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 26, 2019
What you’ve become is embarrassing.
— (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) November 26, 2019
This is embarrassing.
— KilroyFSU (@KilroyFSU) November 26, 2019
this is some seriously cringy boomer garbage https://t.co/KgMiZfiIjT
— Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) November 26, 2019
Not sure what Bill’s gonna do if it turns out that Conan is actually unequivocally male. He might literally just explode.
Take a nap, dude. https://t.co/f51mTtZonv
— RBe (@RBPundit) November 26, 2019