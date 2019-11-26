This business with Conan the Hero Dog’s, well, business has been getting a little out of control. Depending on whom you ask and when, Conan is either a fierce female or a fearless male. Last we checked, DoD officials confirmed that Conan is male. Or is he?

See, Louise Mensch, who never goes anywhere without her tinfoil hat, not only knows that Conan is a girl, but believes that this is all some kind of White House/DoD coverup:

Here is a photo of Conan. Next to it is a close up showing that SHE is a female. Please, @hunterw @markknoller and all poolers, stop carrying Trump’s water on this. #BadBitchesForAmerica pic.twitter.com/sXhdXkAbEP — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) November 26, 2019

So we’ve officially reached the “zooming in on a dog’s genitals” phase of this.

By the way, @markknoller, surely the fact Conan is a female dog, an @WhiteHouse first confirms it THEN LIES ABOUT IT, is a story. They didn’t “get it wrong”. They knowingly falsely changed *her* sex in order to cover Trump’s back. That’s a story: misuse of taxpayer funds. pic.twitter.com/6twjkvyqX2 — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) November 26, 2019

No not really. It’s important that “defense officials” are lying to @abcnews. That matters. Factually, Conan is a girl. The press should FOIA this and stop Trump playing games. pic.twitter.com/Yr7cHiHJwz — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) November 26, 2019

IT IS A GIRL DOG. THEY ARE LYING TO COVER FOR TRUMP pic.twitter.com/y1C3IBktYW — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) November 26, 2019

This seems clear pic.twitter.com/YDeuiPGSR3 — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) November 26, 2019

Glenn, why is it OK that defense officials lie to the news to cover for Trump? She is a female. Will no reporter FOIA the Pentagon? I guess I will on Monday pic.twitter.com/44NZskS32O — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) November 26, 2019

WHICH “US defense official”? Why are you letting him be on background? The photo shows she is female. Is it a blind US defense official? pic.twitter.com/EoQWUA9Iye — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) November 26, 2019

The official on @WhiteHouse would not go on the record? This is NOT OK. Facts matter. The White House and anybody lying about this in @DeptofDefense to cover for Trump are abusing the taxpayers. The bloody photograph is clear. SHE is female. FOIA it if you must. Lies matter. https://t.co/p0K4pZbBZj pic.twitter.com/It6R72wyZy — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) November 26, 2019

The government’s apparent inability to easily tell the difference between a male and female dog is disturbing in its own right, but unlike Louise here, we’re not quite ready to put it at government-conspiracy level coverup.

Meanwhile, in the padded area of Twitter… pic.twitter.com/bekl8tp4hH — NeoN: Automataster (@neontaster) November 26, 2019

We’re so sorry, Conan. Male, female, hermaphrodite … you deserve better than this.

"My sources say euthanasia, for espionage, being considered for Conan. I am pro-life and take no pleasure in reporting this." https://t.co/PlqUrWlpL7 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 26, 2019

Snort.

Ho Lee Crap — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 26, 2019

Conan Sex Truthers are the worst. https://t.co/uy7lhrjoIC — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) November 26, 2019

I can’t believe her institution still lets her have phone privileges — Vegito Main Lives Matter (@J_Weenus) November 26, 2019