It’s been ages since we’ve heard about how stunning and brave our media firefighters are. We could really use a reminder right about now.

Oh, hey. This ought to do the trick!

In a world without press briefings, the White House press corps has mostly accepted a system of ritual abuse, where they are forced to ask the world's most powerful man questions over the roar of a helicopter engine. https://t.co/4D2sKbsWdM — Jack Holmes (@jackholmes0) November 26, 2019

"If you get the chance to ask the President of the United States a question, you take it.” That was one correspondent’s response when I asked him why they all continue to put up with this, week after week. https://t.co/4D2sKbsWdM — Jack Holmes (@jackholmes0) November 26, 2019

“You haven’t lived,” said @BrianKarem, “until you’ve been crammed with 175 people into a space meant for 25.” https://t.co/4D2sKbsWdM — Jack Holmes (@jackholmes0) November 26, 2019

“It’s faux access,” said a senior White House reporter who has mostly stopped participating. “It’s a joke.” https://t.co/4D2sKbsWdM — Jack Holmes (@jackholmes0) November 26, 2019

It’s a testament to their character that journalists continue to put themselves in the line of fire like this.

Have you ever seen such cruelty — 🎅It's🎄Almost ⛄️Christmas🎁 (@jtLOL) November 26, 2019

Like fearless firefighters rushing toward a story. Also shouting over a helicopter is ritual abuse — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 26, 2019

My heavens we have to STAND? OUTSIDE? Where it’s LOUD? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 26, 2019

My god it’s just like landing on Omaha Beach. pic.twitter.com/qMZNt6cD8h — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 26, 2019

Are you gonna be okay? Please tell us if you’re safe. https://t.co/Pd00vH6D1O — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 26, 2019

We’re not sure we can go on knowing that the Guardians of Truth continue to face such mortal danger.

All I can hear is the beginning on a naval-gazing movie trailer… Narrator [ominous deep voice]: "In a world without press briefings…" — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 26, 2019

thinking about going to midwestern factory workers and complaining about the loud noise i have to face for 20 minutes every few days so i can speak to the president of the united states https://t.co/iU3m0oXm6w — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) November 26, 2019

Can you hear my mini violin — lulucenter (@lulucenter1) November 26, 2019