It’s been ages since we’ve heard about how stunning and brave our media firefighters are. We could really use a reminder right about now.

Oh, hey. This ought to do the trick!

Trending

It’s a testament to their character that journalists continue to put themselves in the line of fire like this.

We’re not sure we can go on knowing that the Guardians of Truth continue to face such mortal danger.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian KaremDonald TrumpEsquireJack HolmesjournalismjournalistsWhite House press briefing