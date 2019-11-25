We’re honestly not sure at this point whether Joe Biden is still the 2020 Democratic frontrunner (it depends on the day and the polling firm), but we can be pretty certain about this: Joe Biden is not really prepared to be the 2020 Democratic frontrunner.

In case that wasn’t already clear enough just from watching him, Donald Trump rapid response team member Abigail Marone has put together a pretty convincing argument that Uncle Joe would probably be better off calling it a day:

Been thinking about doing this for a while so…. THREAD: Joe Biden’s fundraising emails are a cry for help pic.twitter.com/n6lmINJLuM — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) November 25, 2019

Joe Biden really hates running for President. pic.twitter.com/LMfb2wq1B7 — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) November 25, 2019

He is dropping in the polls every day! pic.twitter.com/k2qu4HjllB — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) November 25, 2019

He constantly reminds people he was Obama’s VP (when it’s convenient ofc) even though Obama refuses to endorse him. Does anyone believe Biden when he says he asked Obama not to endorse?? pic.twitter.com/qWCOkUwPDS — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) November 25, 2019

Joe Biden is very bad at raising money and he has no problem admitting it pic.twitter.com/Ld9SLnWcOi — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) November 25, 2019

He wants to let everyone know he’s very low on resources (we can tell) pic.twitter.com/26EFHB57PR — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) November 25, 2019

His campaign even sends around nifty graphics to let everyone know how LITTLE money he has… pic.twitter.com/3yxCan17fI — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) November 25, 2019

Some emails sound suspiciously like “you up?” texts. Also does anyone know what “we a lot to do before-hand” means? pic.twitter.com/SJ03ff7vCd — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) November 25, 2019

Of course we can’t forget when Sleepy Joe told everyone he was leaving the debate HOURS before it even started. pic.twitter.com/VloyUWRqtg — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) November 25, 2019

That was really something.

Seems like Marone’s onto something here.