Brian Stelter ostensibly hosts “Reliable Sources” to get input from reliable sources, but it should be clear to anyone that no source is more reliable than Brian Stelter himself. So when he puts together a list of requirements for loyalty to the Republican Party and to Donald Trump, you know you’re in for some crackerjack journalism:

I made a list. To be a "loyal" Republican, loyal to the president, you're supposed to believe that… pic.twitter.com/7iXXokxmlr — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 25, 2019

He worked really hard on that, you guys.

This is some serious journalisming. — Prof Johnson (@gotpulledover) November 25, 2019

The seriousest.

To be a loyal Democrat, you have to help rehabilitate Katie Hill's public image. https://t.co/kjMhhjqUM7 — 🎅It's🎄Almost ⛄️Christmas🎁 (@jtLOL) November 25, 2019

Should we make a list, too, Brian? Because we can.

You sure it was you who wrote this and not the DNC? — Phil, now with more Pizzazz (@philllosoraptor) November 25, 2019

This is literally propaganda and a complete caricature. https://t.co/olU7AXte92 — Kaitlin, gargantuan woman (@thefactualprep) November 25, 2019

Your list, along with all other CNN employees is pretty simple, "Whatever you say Mr. Zucker." — Terry Kerns (@JimConn04125141) November 25, 2019

People at CNN will get mad if they see you tweet out a list of completely true facts — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 25, 2019

Still waiting for Stelter's daily update for what's happening on Fox News. — .💀.Badaisè (@DBadaise) November 25, 2019

We’re sure he’s got a list of that stuff, too.