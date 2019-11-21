Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam doesn’t seem to have suffered any long-term political consequences for that whole blackface/KKK photo scandal, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t understand the importance of doing damage control.
Apparently here’s a new tactic he’s trying:
Paws for a moment and help us welcome the newest addition to the Executive Mansion and First Puppy of Virginia, Pearl! Murphy looks forward to having a new pal to help with his official First Dog duties. 🐾 pic.twitter.com/9rO6QD1Vjn
— Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) November 21, 2019
We see what you did there, Coonman.
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 21, 2019
I mean really, this was the play? pic.twitter.com/Z29mtEidz2
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 21, 2019
You have got to be kidding me https://t.co/xmaX6WhgOF
— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) November 21, 2019
Hey, desperate times …
Ah yes, the “I’m not racist, one of my best friend’s is black” tweet we’ve all been waiting for from Ralph Northam. https://t.co/F1xPYSOYZO
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 21, 2019
Wow. Northam forcing his dog to wear blackface smh https://t.co/mve9SNiUXN
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 21, 2019
Even your dog wears blackface?
— The Probe (@BanalProbe) November 21, 2019
Oh you got a golden retriever. https://t.co/PIP6crCF7a
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 21, 2019
Is this a yellow lab in blackfur? https://t.co/wJbkS3kUTL
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) November 21, 2019
Everyone in Northam's life dresses like they're black https://t.co/2cJkLyvRSX
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 21, 2019
It's actually a white puppy https://t.co/169P7h1duz
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) November 21, 2019
What the dog looked like before Northam adopted him… pic.twitter.com/wUE9amQweZ
— Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) November 21, 2019
Photo of Pearl after her first bath. So cute. https://t.co/GoKGaakuAL pic.twitter.com/fXgbVGtfZI
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) November 21, 2019
Snort.
Ralph, isn’t this the one you ordered? pic.twitter.com/HSjTPlooj0
— A wonderful ChristMatt time (@ShoeInTheBox) November 21, 2019
Better luck next time, Ralph!