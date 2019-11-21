Man, Elizabeth Warren is just redefining words all over the place! Not only has she declared that abortion rights are “economic rights,” but now billionaires are freeloaders:

I’m tired of freeloading billionaires. If you are too, join our grassroots campaign. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 21, 2019

Billionaires are evil freeloaders! Also, we need them to fund all our free stuff!

I’m tired of the war on success, but here you are. — Retinacumum (@DrJSMD2) November 21, 2019

Freeloading? Hmmm — Brennan McCaffray (@BMccaffray13) November 21, 2019

Freeloading billionaires….what? — Damontay Alexander (@TripFallD) November 21, 2019

“Freeloading” billionaires that have created millions of jobs. You make zero sense!! — Raul Orue (@OrueRaul) November 21, 2019

And speaking of nonsense, Warren’s tweet looks an awful lot like a political ad (click on the tweet and you’ll see the video accompanying her begging for money). You know, the sort of thing Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said would no longer be permitted on Twitter.

@jack this is a political ad — Sir William Jablowme (@jablowme_will) November 21, 2019

Where are you, Jack, to put a stop to this?

Thought twitter blocked political ads? — George Goodrich (@demodropgeorge) November 21, 2019

Only the one they don’t like. — Michael Gawronski (@MichaelGawrons2) November 21, 2019

Dorsey did tell Warren that he would take her demands to be exempt from Twitter’s no-political-ad policy “into consideration,” so we probably shouldn’t hold our breath for Warren to face any consequences.