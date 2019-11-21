Man, Elizabeth Warren is just redefining words all over the place! Not only has she declared that abortion rights are “economic rights,” but now billionaires are freeloaders:

Billionaires are evil freeloaders! Also, we need them to fund all our free stuff!

And speaking of nonsense, Warren’s tweet looks an awful lot like a political ad (click on the tweet and you’ll see the video accompanying her begging for money). You know, the sort of thing Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said would no longer be permitted on Twitter.

Where are you, Jack, to put a stop to this?

Dorsey did tell Warren that he would take her demands to be exempt from Twitter’s no-political-ad policy “into consideration,” so we probably shouldn’t hold our breath for Warren to face any consequences.

