In case you missed it, last night, Elizabeth Warren took a page from the Planned Parenthood Guide to Redefining Words and proclaimed abortion rights to be not just “human rights,” but also “economic rights.”

Watch:

.@ewarren “Abortion rights are human rights … also economic rights” Adds: “I want to be an America where everyone has a chance” pic.twitter.com/6JaoK0h9tS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 21, 2019

Lots to unpack there.

Let’s break it down:

Abortion rights are human rights?? How do you look at yourself in the mirror? — Kris LoSole (@losole1) November 21, 2019

And what’s all this about “economic rights”? What does that even mean?

Is the underlying argument here that — as a society — we should be cool with death as long as there's an economic upside? https://t.co/iL4VR31q62 — Farahn Morgan (@FarahnMorgan) November 21, 2019

It’s hard to interpret her words in any other way.

Meanwhile, how special that she wants “everybody” to have a chance in America. Guess that courtesy doesn’t extend to the unborn.

"That's all I'm asking for, a chance." pic.twitter.com/DB7UR55GxX — Conrad Fisher (@ConradFisher) November 21, 2019

"everyone" — Mitchell Scott (@ScottsOriole) November 21, 2019

Everyone except those babies. — Jason Thomas (@JasonThomas01) November 21, 2019

EXCEPT THOSE PESKY BABIES — Kevin on Earth (@kfgravy) November 21, 2019

Everyone except for the unborn child………That’s the problem. — John Edwards (@johnnyboylc) November 21, 2019

Except for the baby growing in utero. You don’t believe they deserve a chance. — Diane🌸 (@DianeNoMoreLies) November 21, 2019

Narrator: But the babies didn’t have a chance. — Adam 🇺🇸 (@AdamTinsley) November 21, 2019