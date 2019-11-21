In case you missed it, last night, Elizabeth Warren took a page from the Planned Parenthood Guide to Redefining Words and proclaimed abortion rights to be not just “human rights,” but also “economic rights.”

Watch:

Lots to unpack there.

Let’s break it down:

And what’s all this about “economic rights”? What does that even mean?

It’s hard to interpret her words in any other way.

Meanwhile, how special that she wants “everybody” to have a chance in America. Guess that courtesy doesn’t extend to the unborn.

