In case you missed it, last night, Elizabeth Warren took a page from the Planned Parenthood Guide to Redefining Words and proclaimed abortion rights to be not just “human rights,” but also “economic rights.”
Watch:
.@ewarren “Abortion rights are human rights … also economic rights”
Adds: “I want to be an America where everyone has a chance” pic.twitter.com/6JaoK0h9tS
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 21, 2019
Lots to unpack there.
What? pic.twitter.com/PR4jUyDRPp
— Sara (@Ne_Va_Duh) November 21, 2019
Let’s break it down:
Abortion rights are human rights?? How do you look at yourself in the mirror?
— Kris LoSole (@losole1) November 21, 2019
And what’s all this about “economic rights”? What does that even mean?
Is the underlying argument here that — as a society — we should be cool with death as long as there's an economic upside? https://t.co/iL4VR31q62
— Farahn Morgan (@FarahnMorgan) November 21, 2019
It’s hard to interpret her words in any other way.
Meanwhile, how special that she wants “everybody” to have a chance in America. Guess that courtesy doesn’t extend to the unborn.
"That's all I'm asking for, a chance." pic.twitter.com/DB7UR55GxX
— Conrad Fisher (@ConradFisher) November 21, 2019
"everyone"
— Mitchell Scott (@ScottsOriole) November 21, 2019
Everyone except those babies.
— Jason Thomas (@JasonThomas01) November 21, 2019
EXCEPT THOSE PESKY BABIES
— Kevin on Earth (@kfgravy) November 21, 2019
Everyone except for the unborn child………That’s the problem.
— John Edwards (@johnnyboylc) November 21, 2019
Except for the baby growing in utero. You don’t believe they deserve a chance.
— Diane🌸 (@DianeNoMoreLies) November 21, 2019
Narrator: But the babies didn’t have a chance.
— Adam 🇺🇸 (@AdamTinsley) November 21, 2019
Chances for everyone except the unborn child. Regarding the child, she thinks every woman has the right to wage violence on that child at any stage of their pregnancy. A corrupt mind indeed.
— Mark Ellis (@Mgellis56) November 21, 2019