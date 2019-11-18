Elizabeth Warren clung to her “Native American” heritage until all she had left was 1/1024th of a thread, and even then, she still couldn’t quite bring herself to let go. Apparently this is just something she does. And apparently she’d do it with any heritage that wasn’t actually hers, as long as it could score her persecution points.

Check out what RNC rapid response director Steve Guest found:

FLASHBACK: In 2012, when Elizabeth Warren was being pressed about lying about Native American heritage, Warren said she would identify as African American if she was told the same story by her family. Warren is a complete fraud. pic.twitter.com/MQzUUC768M — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 18, 2019

“Complete fraud” seems generous, to be honest.

