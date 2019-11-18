Elizabeth Warren clung to her “Native American” heritage until all she had left was 1/1024th of a thread, and even then, she still couldn’t quite bring herself to let go. Apparently this is just something she does. And apparently she’d do it with any heritage that wasn’t actually hers, as long as it could score her persecution points.

Check out what RNC rapid response director Steve Guest found:

“Complete fraud” seems generous, to be honest.

Hey, why not?

