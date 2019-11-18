GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik has a new fundraising email:

And look who has some thoughts on it:

Trending

We feel like Katie Hill, of all people, shouldn’t be snarking about emails on congresspeople being exposed.

Seriously. Elise Stefanik may not be for everyone, but at least she’s not Katie Hill.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elise StefanikKatie Hill