Earlier today, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff accused Donald Trump of “witness intimidation” for reading Donald Trump’s tweets about Marie Yovanovitch to Yovanovitch during her testimony. Which is kind of an insult to people who have actually been subjected to witness intimidation (without Schiff’s help, Yovanovitch wouldn’t have seen Trump’s tweets until after her testimony was over).

But according to CNN’s Jake Tapper, not only do Trump’s tweets constitute witness intimidation, but they’re basically worthy of an article of impeachment:

Amb. Yovanovitch testifies about POTUS and his team smearing her. During her testimony, Pres. Trump goes on twitter and attacks her. Asked for her reaction in real time, the witness says she finds the attack intimidating. A potential article of impeachment, right there. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 15, 2019

Are Trump’s tweets about Yovanovitch petty and dumb? Yes. Are they impeachment-worthy? Please. This isn’t journalism; it’s wishcasting.

Lmaoooo right — Mike Showerrug (@MikeShowerrug) November 15, 2019

This is literally absurd. She’d have no idea about the tweets if not read by Schiff. This is a clown show at this point. — Extremely Stable Genius (@FiatJustitia_) November 15, 2019

Rock solid twitter law right here. https://t.co/W4Djaotyrx — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) November 15, 2019

News anchors are independently announcing what qualifies as an impeachable offense? https://t.co/OLR1yZKzWw — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) November 15, 2019

You and your colleagues look ridiculous. — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) November 15, 2019

Jake Tapper still has his moments, but by and large, he’s allowed himself to fall victim to the same hackery and intellectual dishonesty that’s plagued most of the mainstream media for so long. And that’s a damn shame.