FiveThirtyEight’s Geoffrey Skelly recently analyzed Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard’s base and found something very interesting. Well, ABC News certainly thought it was interesting. They tweeted it out earlier this week:
What do we know about Tulsi Gabbard’s base?
For one thing, it's overwhelmingly male. More, via @FiveThirtyEight: https://t.co/VeRlzgGCqs
— ABC News (@ABC) November 13, 2019
The ratio’s been cooking pretty nicely:
And it’s no wonder.
First off, plenty of ladies like her, too:
::checks gender:: Nope, I’m still female. pic.twitter.com/1MaUsm8c4W
— 🌺 MEG in my ❤️ (@meginmyheart) November 13, 2019
i’m a girl pic.twitter.com/vpmyFh4hte
— sofia zaldivar🐯✨#FreeAssange (@sofiaxzaldivar) November 13, 2019
I’m female and support Tulsi
— Lela #FreeAssange🌺 (@Lelal12) November 13, 2019
LGBT female Democrat from New Jersey here. I support Tulsi Gabbard 100%.
— TG 2020 🌺 (@NjTulsi) November 13, 2019
I’m a female. My daughter and I are both supporters of @TulsiGabbard
— Wandering Maggie (@go_mags) November 13, 2019
Female, and supporter of @TulsiGabbard
— Margo Ott, MSN, RN (@margoottRN) November 13, 2019
Hispanic female supporter here!!!👋
— JR🌺 (@jett_jessJR) November 13, 2019
Cool. Why not make it a two-for-one special of erasure for me as well? I'm a black woman who supports Tulsi.
— Bre Miche 🌺🌺🌺 (@bre_miche) November 13, 2019
And second of all, what’s the big deal if Tulsi Gabbard’s base comprises a lot of men? We thought that was the goal!
Has Tulsi defeated sexism!!!!?!??
— VioletPilot (@morthn5charctrs) November 13, 2019
NOT THAT WOMAN CANDIDATE!!! THE OTHER WOMAN CANDIDATE!!!
— Digger Nicholas (@The_Broface) November 14, 2019
“Men are doing thing so thing must be bad!”
— Unlimited Edge (@UnlimitedEdge) November 14, 2019
Do you want people to vote for a woman or not?
— el_mehecano (@rancho_boi) November 14, 2019
Great! Men want to vote for a female candidate! Isn’t that what the feminists want?
— matty-mattmatt (@mattmatt_matty) November 14, 2019
And? I thought it's a good thing that men would support a woman running for President?
Now it's bad?
— Santa Cl-Austin 'Badg3rman' Smith (@TheBadg3rman) November 15, 2019
So do you want everyone to support a woman candidate for president or is it now bad if men vote for a woman?
MAKE UP UR MINDS https://t.co/S2m2VxY8Fy
— Petite Nicoco (@PetiteNicoco) November 15, 2019
So, males chose a female candidate. That exactly what the democrats were longing for! No more toxic masculinity or male patriarchy! What a wonderful day!
— OoO (@ultradesign_be) November 14, 2019
"The patriarchy is the root of all evil because they will never support a female candidate"
–@ABC 2016
"Mostly men support @TulsiGabbard and here is why that's wrong"
-Also @ABC 2019
Next you are going to tell me that the patriarchy killed itself.
— Kimera (@Arialstrasza) November 14, 2019
If anything’s dead, it’s ABC News’ credibility.
Thanks ABC. What do we know about the execs that killed your Jeffrey Epstein story?
— Mark (@_FlickNow) November 14, 2019
And what do we now know about ABC?https://t.co/9MaH7x4u7f
— Black folks are supporting Bernie (@Daniel_NorCal) November 13, 2019
ABC News needs to forget about Tulsi Gabbard’s base and worry about what’s happening under their own roof.