FiveThirtyEight’s Geoffrey Skelly recently analyzed Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard’s base and found something very interesting. Well, ABC News certainly thought it was interesting. They tweeted it out earlier this week:

What do we know about Tulsi Gabbard’s base? For one thing, it's overwhelmingly male. More, via @FiveThirtyEight: https://t.co/VeRlzgGCqs — ABC News (@ABC) November 13, 2019

The ratio’s been cooking pretty nicely:

And it’s no wonder.

First off, plenty of ladies like her, too:

I’m female and support Tulsi — Lela #FreeAssange🌺 (@Lelal12) November 13, 2019

LGBT female Democrat from New Jersey here. I support Tulsi Gabbard 100%. — TG 2020 🌺 (@NjTulsi) November 13, 2019

I’m a female. My daughter and I are both supporters of @TulsiGabbard — Wandering Maggie (@go_mags) November 13, 2019

Female, and supporter of @TulsiGabbard — Margo Ott, MSN, RN (@margoottRN) November 13, 2019

Hispanic female supporter here!!!👋 — JR🌺 (@jett_jessJR) November 13, 2019

Cool. Why not make it a two-for-one special of erasure for me as well? I'm a black woman who supports Tulsi. — Bre Miche 🌺🌺🌺 (@bre_miche) November 13, 2019

And second of all, what’s the big deal if Tulsi Gabbard’s base comprises a lot of men? We thought that was the goal!

Has Tulsi defeated sexism!!!!?!?? — VioletPilot (@morthn5charctrs) November 13, 2019

NOT THAT WOMAN CANDIDATE!!! THE OTHER WOMAN CANDIDATE!!! — Digger Nicholas (@The_Broface) November 14, 2019

“Men are doing thing so thing must be bad!” — Unlimited Edge (@UnlimitedEdge) November 14, 2019

Do you want people to vote for a woman or not? — el_mehecano (@rancho_boi) November 14, 2019

Great! Men want to vote for a female candidate! Isn’t that what the feminists want? — matty-mattmatt (@mattmatt_matty) November 14, 2019

And? I thought it's a good thing that men would support a woman running for President? Now it's bad? — Santa Cl-Austin 'Badg3rman' Smith (@TheBadg3rman) November 15, 2019

So do you want everyone to support a woman candidate for president or is it now bad if men vote for a woman? MAKE UP UR MINDS https://t.co/S2m2VxY8Fy — Petite Nicoco (@PetiteNicoco) November 15, 2019

So, males chose a female candidate. That exactly what the democrats were longing for! No more toxic masculinity or male patriarchy! What a wonderful day! — OoO (@ultradesign_be) November 14, 2019

"The patriarchy is the root of all evil because they will never support a female candidate"

–@ABC 2016 "Mostly men support @TulsiGabbard and here is why that's wrong"

-Also @ABC 2019 Next you are going to tell me that the patriarchy killed itself. — Kimera (@Arialstrasza) November 14, 2019

If anything’s dead, it’s ABC News’ credibility.

Thanks ABC. What do we know about the execs that killed your Jeffrey Epstein story? — Mark (@_FlickNow) November 14, 2019

And what do we now know about ABC?https://t.co/9MaH7x4u7f — Black folks are supporting Bernie (@Daniel_NorCal) November 13, 2019

ABC News needs to forget about Tulsi Gabbard’s base and worry about what’s happening under their own roof.