FiveThirtyEight’s Geoffrey Skelly recently analyzed Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard’s base and found something very interesting. Well, ABC News certainly thought it was interesting. They tweeted it out earlier this week:

And it’s no wonder.

First off, plenty of ladies like her, too:

And second of all, what’s the big deal if Tulsi Gabbard’s base comprises a lot of men? We thought that was the goal!

If anything’s dead, it’s ABC News’ credibility.

ABC News needs to forget about Tulsi Gabbard’s base and worry about what’s happening under their own roof.

