As Twitchy told you yesterday, ABC News chief political analyst tweeted (and eventually deleted) a sexist take on GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik:

GOP Rep. Mark Meadows was among those who came to Stefanik’s defense, calling Dowd’s tweet “reprehensible”:

Elise did a great job laying out the facts. And, not least of all, this comment is reprehensible. https://t.co/Rf6CqbRtmR — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) November 13, 2019

The Hill was on it:

Meadows slams ex-Bush aide's "reprehensible" remark about GOP congresswoman https://t.co/PSzgEAsVCe pic.twitter.com/siHP8SEwPF — The Hill (@thehill) November 14, 2019

Notice anything about that headline? @ComfortablySmug sure did:

Dowd here being referred to as "ex-Bush aide" and not ABC employee https://t.co/c9LwyVHl3H — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 14, 2019

Go figure.

That’s weird — Eobard Thawne (@RubenSnakeCobra) November 14, 2019

Isn’t it, though?

Yeah the best way to describe Dowd is as an ex-Bush aide https://t.co/4UDNaoYvMQ — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 14, 2019

Weird that his employment 15 years ago is headline-worthy but not his current job at @abcnews. — Dodd (@Amuk3) November 14, 2019

*current ABC employee — Joe (B) [for Bastard] (@Josef_Lemonovic) November 14, 2019

ABC employee. — Davena Osborne (@DaveOsb98145166) November 14, 2019

Chief Political Analyst~ for ABC News… right now — Barbara (@5152007) November 14, 2019

talking head on @ABC – the network known for sitting on the Epstein story — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) November 14, 2019

Lol @ The Hill describing @matthewjdowd, ABC News’s “Chief Political Analyst” as a former Bush aide. pic.twitter.com/07ctaHVTDp — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) November 14, 2019

It took a contortionist to write this headline. pic.twitter.com/Ak16RNDRBR — The Goggles Do Nothing (@DorkusMallorcus) November 14, 2019

He’s working for @ABC now you disingenuous hacks. — Stosh126 (@stosh126) November 14, 2019

"Let's find something about him that makes Republicans look bad." — More Evil Bill Lumbergh (@Jeff_Weimer) November 14, 2019

Ex-Bush aide?? Why? He’s currently an employee of ABC, Shriver’s ex-lover, and a lib. All better than your characterization. — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) November 14, 2019

Never fails, does it?

The bias is laughable at this point. — Maggie Mulvaney (@MaggieMulvaney) November 14, 2019

Journos gonna journo — smug minion (Epstein didnt kill himself) (@dunkonlibs) November 14, 2019

***

Update:

We’d be remiss if we didn’t also give a tip of the hat to this tweeter, who noticed The Hill’s, um, oversight when the tweet initially went out several hours ago:

Amazing how it’s “ex-Bush aide” and not “ABC political analyst” https://t.co/IOVprUIjpp — Oilfield Willy (@Oilfield_Willy) November 14, 2019

In any event, The Hill done got busted. Again.