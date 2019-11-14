As Twitchy told you yesterday, ABC News chief political analyst tweeted (and eventually deleted) a sexist take on GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik:
GOP Rep. Mark Meadows was among those who came to Stefanik’s defense, calling Dowd’s tweet “reprehensible”:
Elise did a great job laying out the facts. And, not least of all, this comment is reprehensible. https://t.co/Rf6CqbRtmR
— Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) November 13, 2019
The Hill was on it:
Meadows slams ex-Bush aide's "reprehensible" remark about GOP congresswoman https://t.co/PSzgEAsVCe pic.twitter.com/siHP8SEwPF
— The Hill (@thehill) November 14, 2019
Notice anything about that headline? @ComfortablySmug sure did:
Dowd here being referred to as "ex-Bush aide" and not ABC employee https://t.co/c9LwyVHl3H
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 14, 2019
Go figure.
That’s weird
— Eobard Thawne (@RubenSnakeCobra) November 14, 2019
Isn’t it, though?
Yeah the best way to describe Dowd is as an ex-Bush aide https://t.co/4UDNaoYvMQ
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 14, 2019
Weird that his employment 15 years ago is headline-worthy but not his current job at @abcnews.
— Dodd (@Amuk3) November 14, 2019
*current ABC employee
— Joe (B) [for Bastard] (@Josef_Lemonovic) November 14, 2019
ABC employee.
— Davena Osborne (@DaveOsb98145166) November 14, 2019
Chief Political Analyst~ for ABC News… right now
— Barbara (@5152007) November 14, 2019
talking head on @ABC – the network known for sitting on the Epstein story
— Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) November 14, 2019
Lol @ The Hill describing @matthewjdowd, ABC News’s “Chief Political Analyst” as a former Bush aide. pic.twitter.com/07ctaHVTDp
— JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) November 14, 2019
It took a contortionist to write this headline. pic.twitter.com/Ak16RNDRBR
— The Goggles Do Nothing (@DorkusMallorcus) November 14, 2019
He’s working for @ABC now you disingenuous hacks.
— Stosh126 (@stosh126) November 14, 2019
"Let's find something about him that makes Republicans look bad."
— More Evil Bill Lumbergh (@Jeff_Weimer) November 14, 2019
Ex-Bush aide?? Why? He’s currently an employee of ABC, Shriver’s ex-lover, and a lib. All better than your characterization.
— Cox (@HOLYSMKES) November 14, 2019
Never fails, does it?
The bias is laughable at this point.
— Maggie Mulvaney (@MaggieMulvaney) November 14, 2019
Journos gonna journo
— smug minion (Epstein didnt kill himself) (@dunkonlibs) November 14, 2019
***
Update:
We’d be remiss if we didn’t also give a tip of the hat to this tweeter, who noticed The Hill’s, um, oversight when the tweet initially went out several hours ago:
Amazing how it’s “ex-Bush aide” and not “ABC political analyst” https://t.co/IOVprUIjpp
— Oilfield Willy (@Oilfield_Willy) November 14, 2019
In any event, The Hill done got busted. Again.