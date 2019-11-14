As Twitchy told you yesterday, ABC News chief political analyst tweeted (and eventually deleted) a sexist take on GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik:

GOP Rep. Mark Meadows was among those who came to Stefanik’s defense, calling Dowd’s tweet “reprehensible”:

The Hill was on it:

Notice anything about that headline? @ComfortablySmug sure did:

Go figure.

Trending

Isn’t it, though?

Never fails, does it?

***

Update:

We’d be remiss if we didn’t also give a tip of the hat to this tweeter, who noticed The Hill’s, um, oversight when the tweet initially went out several hours ago:

In any event, The Hill done got busted. Again.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @ComfortablySmugABC NewsElise StefanikGeorge W. BushMatthew DowdThe Hill