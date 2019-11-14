Guys. You guys. You all know how hip and with-it Elizabeth Warren is. So it should come as no surprise to you that her campaign is selling “Billionaire Tears” mugs:
!!!
The @ewarren campaign is now selling a $25 “billionaire tears” mug.
“Savor a warm, slightly salty beverage of your choice in this union-made mug as you contemplate all the good a wealth tax could do.” pic.twitter.com/cfMTK0iE2K
— Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) November 14, 2019
That’s right! For the low price of just $25, you can own the billionaires (and the cons, of course) with your very own union-made mug. So, what’s Warren’s campaign using to sell this soon-to-be collector’s item? Well, she’s selling it through Shopify. Which, as the Daily Caller points out, just so happens to have a founder and CEO who’s … a billionaire:
Warren’s ‘Billionaire Tears’ Mug Is Sold Through A Billionaire-Run Company https://t.co/kiY3V66aSy
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 14, 2019
More from Daily Caller investigative reporter Andrew Kerr:
The $25 mug, which Warren’s presidential campaign introduced Wednesday, is sold through Shopify, a Canadian e-commerce company whose founder and CEO, Tobias Lütke, is worth an estimated $2.8 billion.…
Warren’s presidential campaign began utilizing Shopify’s services shortly after the Massachusetts senator declared her candidacy in February. Her campaign has disbursed nearly $105,000 to Shopify for credit card processing fees so far in 2019, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) records.
The Warren campaign did not return a request for comment.
Oh, we’ll bet they didn’t.
