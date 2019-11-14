Guys. You guys. You all know how hip and with-it Elizabeth Warren is. So it should come as no surprise to you that her campaign is selling “Billionaire Tears” mugs:

!!! The @ewarren campaign is now selling a $25 “billionaire tears” mug. “Savor a warm, slightly salty beverage of your choice in this union-made mug as you contemplate all the good a wealth tax could do.” pic.twitter.com/cfMTK0iE2K — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) November 14, 2019

That’s right! For the low price of just $25, you can own the billionaires (and the cons, of course) with your very own union-made mug. So, what’s Warren’s campaign using to sell this soon-to-be collector’s item? Well, she’s selling it through Shopify. Which, as the Daily Caller points out, just so happens to have a founder and CEO who’s … a billionaire:

Warren’s ‘Billionaire Tears’ Mug Is Sold Through A Billionaire-Run Company https://t.co/kiY3V66aSy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 14, 2019

More from Daily Caller investigative reporter Andrew Kerr: