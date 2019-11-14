Late last month, Ilhan Omar bravely voted “present” on a House resolution recognizing the Armenian genocide — and we raked her over the coals for it. So, in the interest of intellectual consistency and recognition of abject cowardice, we’re going to do the same thing to GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, who blocked a Senate resolution to recognize the Armenian genocide yesterday following Trump’s meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Here’s the explanation Graham gave today:

Graham: I objected to the Armenian resolution yesterday, not so much on substance, but I did not want to have that resolution passed while the Turkish president was in town — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 14, 2019

Yeah. Heaven forbid we offend an evil dictator thug while he’s yukking it up with Donald Trump!

A profile in courage 🤦🏻‍♂️ — ……. (@Gonzo99us) November 14, 2019

Yeah, his bodyguards might just start beating up people, eh? https://t.co/f9WztdBpE5 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 14, 2019

Graham afraid Erdogans bodyguards will beat him up? — Bob Zimmerman (@YorkeGreenwood) November 14, 2019

We wouldn't want to offend the murderous autocrat whose forces routed our allies, laid siege to our soldiers stationed at Incirlik, and deliberately bracketed U.S. troops with artillery. https://t.co/PRKrH0hfPx — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) November 14, 2019

Considering what Turkey's President is like, that was the best reason to do it on that day! #ArmenianGenocide #Erdogan #Trump — EmBee (@EmBeesWeb) November 14, 2019