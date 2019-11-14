Late last month, Ilhan Omar bravely voted “present” on a House resolution recognizing the Armenian genocide — and we raked her over the coals for it. So, in the interest of intellectual consistency and recognition of abject cowardice, we’re going to do the same thing to GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, who blocked a Senate resolution to recognize the Armenian genocide yesterday following Trump’s meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Here’s the explanation Graham gave today:

Yeah. Heaven forbid we offend an evil dictator thug while he’s yukking it up with Donald Trump!

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Armenian GenocideLindsey GrahamRecep Tayyip Erdoğanturkey