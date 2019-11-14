In the wake of a shooting, it’s generally a good idea to wait for all the facts to come out before spouting off. It’s also a good idea to check in with firearms and gun policy expert Stephen Gutowski, who’s always extremely careful to consider the information that’s available, and, unlike so many self-proclaimed “experts,” actually knows what he’s talking about.

Charlotte Clymer, who does comms for the Human Rights Campaign and never really comes off as a terribly insightful or decent person, took issue with Gutowski’s use of facts against bogus but popular gun control narratives:

If Clymer was hoping to own Gutowski, she was setting herself up for disappointment:

Without facts on her side, condescension is the only weapon in Clymer’s arsenal.

Who’s being the child?

If Clymer were an intellectually honest person, she’d admit to being woefully out her depth. Instead, she’ll seek refuge in her own ignorance. And look even more foolish for it.

