Guys! You guys! Someone (or someones) put up signs spelling out “IMPEACH” in windows overlooking Donald Trump’s Veterans Day Parade speech today. And you’d better believe that ABC News is on it:

Signs spelling out "Impeach" adorn windows of a building overlooking Pres. Trump's speech at New York City's Veterans Day Parade. https://t.co/qUl8R8XHCY pic.twitter.com/N8Ljhbg6tC — ABC News (@ABC) November 11, 2019

This is obviously very important and way more important than anything else that ABC News could be reporting on.

just want to point out that the network that thinks this story is worth reporting also sat on a story about a well-connected pedophile and his global network of child sex abuse implicating world leaders. https://t.co/YLltBTxuJ3 — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) November 11, 2019

