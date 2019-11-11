Guys! You guys! Someone (or someones) put up signs spelling out “IMPEACH” in windows overlooking Donald Trump’s Veterans Day Parade speech today. And you’d better believe that ABC News is on it:

This is obviously very important and way more important than anything else that ABC News could be reporting on.

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #EpsteinCoverupABC NewsDonald TrumpimpeachJeffrey Epsteinsignsigns