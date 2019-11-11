Alt-right hecklers shouted down Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle at a TPUSA event about Trump’s new book, “Triggered.” And Vox “journalist” Aaron Rupar couldn’t be happier about it:

Rupar’s not the only one:

Cheering the alt-right to own the cons! That’s quite a look for the Resistance.

