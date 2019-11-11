Alt-right hecklers shouted down Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle at a TPUSA event about Trump’s new book, “Triggered.” And Vox “journalist” Aaron Rupar couldn’t be happier about it:

So it seems like Don Jr’s book tour is going well pic.twitter.com/m0mZQQMHSi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 11, 2019

Rupar’s not the only one:

my iphone speakers just blew out — Danny (@recordsANDradio) November 11, 2019

Don Jr. and his Mommy. I know who's wearing the strap-on in that relationship. — Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) November 11, 2019

Omg this is hilarious 😋. I guess next he’ll have to take his book tour straight to an Alabama football game… — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) November 11, 2019

Yeah, and *we're* the cucks. — bob clendenin (@bobclendenin) November 11, 2019

Don Jr, like his Dad, is an asshole, and should get booed and heckled wherever he goes. — Ron Waxman 🏳️‍🌈 (@RonWaxman) November 11, 2019

Cheering the alt-right to own the cons! That’s quite a look for the Resistance.

Read the replies & check out everyone quote tweeting this. By sharing it without context, Aaron helped it go viral on Leftwing Twitter. It depicts Alt-Right supporters of a racist Holocaust denier screeching at Don Jr. & Charlie Kirk, & blue checks are celebrating because Drumpf. https://t.co/kIrBZRtzJD — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 11, 2019

Enjoying your new acclaim with the alt right I see — Ron Bassilian (R) (@Ron4California) November 11, 2019

I love all the Vox liberals in the replies supporting the alt-right’s attempts to shut down Trump Jr. Way to go guys. https://t.co/t5c3TM6kVm — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 11, 2019

Both the left and the white nationalists are celebrating this disruption as a victory right now. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 11, 2019