Earlier this week, we told you about Stanford University leftists holding a “silent rally” to protest Ben Shapiro’s speech last night. They also likened Shapiro to an insect. Which wound up being pretty fitting, actually, because they managed to find common ground with alt-right neo-Nazis during Shapiro’s speech as well.

Ben Shapiro just threw down major distinctions between conservatives and the alt-right. How will the left respond? pic.twitter.com/Vu8uaWurwS — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 8, 2019

Here’s your answer:

Ben is spending his entire speech at Stanford attacking the Alt-Right, but the confused leftists in the audience want to protest him, so they’re chanting, “Hey hey! Ho ho! Ben Shapiro’s got to go!” — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) November 8, 2019

Ben Shapiro is wrecking basement dwelling white supremacists and then the leftist protestors decides THAT is the moment to tell him to stop speaking at Stanford — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 8, 2019

Watch:

Leftist protestors shout at @BenShapiro while he denounces Nazis. "Are you protesting the part where i'm condemning the Nazis?" pic.twitter.com/dH7aPng0O1 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 8, 2019

Notice the Radical Left still attempts to shout down @benshapiro even when he spent his entire speech condemning the Alt Right and Nazis. This speaks volumes. pic.twitter.com/ygUqDjheIx — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 8, 2019

Shapiro literally dedicated much of his speech to forcibly and unequivocally denouncing the alt-right and Nazism (in both its past and present forms):

For people who think The Alt Right 2.0 is "America First", listen to @BenShapiro: – Praising Charlottesville on FB as "incredible" hours after someone was murdered is NOT America First

– Holocaust denial is NOT America First

– Calling people "Race Traitor" is NOT America First pic.twitter.com/UirKiFpOLI — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 8, 2019

Ben Shapiro nails the alt-right in typical savage fashion. Watch the full video => https://t.co/CSWQSZUFSH pic.twitter.com/GFkLTtKWLR — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 8, 2019

Alt-right, neo-Nazi sh*tstain Nick Fuentes didn’t take kindly to Shapiro’s speech:

It takes a big man for Ben Shapiro to order his employees to attack me, use his twitter account to smear me, and then give a speech strawmanning all my arguments and calling me out by name while NEVER engaging with me in a conversation or debate. — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) November 8, 2019

Ben Shapiro and Turning Point proxies are trying desperately to label me and the America First Movement as "Alt Right" because we are DESTROYING their fake conservative ideas and humiliating them at their own events. People are waking up to this dishonest gambit. — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) November 8, 2019

Hey @benshapiro @ me next time — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) November 8, 2019

Nor did Fuentes’ minions:

Fuentes > these fake conservatives — Luka Capin (@LukaMCapin) November 8, 2019

Hey @benshapiro, how about you #DebateNick instead of dismantling strawmans you made up. — Ernesto Perez (@eperezpozo) November 8, 2019

They won't let groypers speak! — CharityBear (@CharityBear2) November 8, 2019

NICK THE KNIFE IS BACK! WATCH OUT GRIFTERS, EGIRLS, AND NEOCONS! AMERICA FIRST! AMERICA FIRST! — Groyper 69 (@Groyper_69) November 8, 2019

its clear from tonight that @benshapiro is too afraid to #debatenick in person because the groypers have the truth — Lindbergh Groyper (@LindberghGroyp1) November 8, 2019

Really a damn shame to piss people like that off.

Watching @benshapiro’s speech at @Stanford. He’s intellectually brutalizing the cretinous, pathetic Alt-Right — a strain of which has been aggressively confronting conservatives lately. They’re disgusting, they’re bigots & they’re unwelcome in our movement. Good for him and +1. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 8, 2019

Amen @benshapiro has confronted the alt-right consistently and at great cost ever since they slithered out of their vile little holes. https://t.co/rhb7s7Fk9f — David French (@DavidAFrench) November 8, 2019

The garbage alt-right is creeping about again, stalking events held by my friends @JonahDispatch and @benshapiro. Ben dismantled them tonight at Stanford. He's done far more than most to confront them directly. I'm grateful for his relentless opposition to pure evil. — David French (@DavidAFrench) November 8, 2019

Dear America,@benshapiro is doing something important right now for the American political fabric-tune in. This is the manifest demarcation line between real conservatives & alt-Right. The altRight are aiding leftist in identity politics & antisemitismhttps://t.co/KqGlYJ1VuW — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 8, 2019

Both the hard Left and the alt-right claim to be the antitheses of one another, but as Ben Shapiro so clearly demonstrated, they’re cut from the same cloth. And Ben Shapiro’s been among the most adept at highlighting that.

Just now, @benshapiro at Stanford said his speech was supposed to be about the Left, but instead he will be focusing on the alt-right. — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) November 8, 2019

Really great @benshapiro lecture at Stanford. Revealing moment when fa-left activists started chanting and trying to silence him right as he was giving an extended condemnation of wannabe neo-Nazis in the alt-right. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 8, 2019

While @benshapiro takes down the alt-right, Leftists start protesting. The Left and the alt-right absolutely need each other. — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) November 8, 2019

Yep.