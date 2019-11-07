Earlier today, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle were guests on “The View,” where Trump called Joy Behar out for having admitted to wearing blackface and Whoopi Goldberg out for having defended Roman Polanski, saying what he did wasn’t “rape-rape.”

But Trump and Guilfoyle weren’t finished making mopping the floor with them quite yet. Guilfoyle also pointed out that “The View” had been entertaining discussions of impeachment before the ink was even dry on Donald Trump’s election victory — which Goldberg denied. But let’s go to the videotape and check for sure:

Well, that’s a bit awkward, isn’t it?

Trending

Gee, sure sounds like Guilfoyle was right, doesn’t it?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpDonald Trump Jr.impeachmentKimberly GuilfoyleThe ViewWhoopi Goldberg