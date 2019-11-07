Earlier today, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle were guests on “The View,” where Trump called Joy Behar out for having admitted to wearing blackface and Whoopi Goldberg out for having defended Roman Polanski, saying what he did wasn’t “rape-rape.”

But Trump and Guilfoyle weren’t finished making mopping the floor with them quite yet. Guilfoyle also pointed out that “The View” had been entertaining discussions of impeachment before the ink was even dry on Donald Trump’s election victory — which Goldberg denied. But let’s go to the videotape and check for sure:

Let's go to the tape! On The View on November 9, 2016, Whoopi Goldberg said, "We can kick his ass out. You know, there is such a thing called impeachment you know." pic.twitter.com/aNpIP0XKdf — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 7, 2019

Well, that’s a bit awkward, isn’t it?

Guilfoyle: “The first day after the election you said, ‘and now let’s start with impeachment’ … it was on this show on November 9th.” Goldberg: “No, actually it wasn’t” Here's the clip on Nov 9: Goldberg: ”We can kick his ass out … here is such a thing called impeachment” pic.twitter.com/9PW54dmboI — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 7, 2019

WOW. "The View" got busted in another lie after Whoopi argued with @kimguilfoyle that they weren't calling for Trump's impeachment on the first day after the election. Roll the tape: "There is such a thing called impeachment."pic.twitter.com/PWhf3si3ZB — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) November 7, 2019

Gee, sure sounds like Guilfoyle was right, doesn’t it?

Whooopsie pic.twitter.com/kCYLXtslit — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) November 7, 2019