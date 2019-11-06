A lot of opponents of progressive policies like universal health care cite the DMV as a great example of the sort of infuriating inefficiency we’d have to look forward to if those policies were enacted. But Paul Krugman doesn’t get what the big deal is:
Lately I've been getting some comments using the old line that if progressives get their way, everything will be like dealing with the DMV.
So am I the only person who has mainly had fairly positive experiences at the DMV? 1/
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) November 5, 2019
I mean, you have to take a number and wait for a few minutes. But that happens in the private sector too. In fact, I only wish my interactions with, say, Verizon were as benign and wasted as little time as my DMV experiences 2/
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) November 5, 2019
Man of the people, folks.
Yes
— Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 6, 2019
Yes.
— Lisa B. (@politeracy) November 6, 2019
I’ve had to wait 3+ hours at a Massachusetts RMV before. Hard pass. https://t.co/uvmTyAnDID
— Kaitlin (@thefactualprep) November 6, 2019
This is not a good take
— Austan Goolsbee (@Austan_Goolsbee) November 6, 2019
Yeah, my DMV is basically Hell with worse carpets.
— Randall Kopchak (@RandallKopchak) November 6, 2019
Lmaooo
Conservatives: “You know hell is pretty hot and not all that comfortable, it’s really pretty awful”
Libs: “Actually, once you get over the screams and them routinely scraping your face off with a wooden spoon; it’s kind of warm and gives off an even tan” https://t.co/YAV9a2y75W
— Malak Kobbe (@Malak_Kobbe) November 6, 2019
Defending the DMV to own the cons https://t.co/IIclzrGncK
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 6, 2019