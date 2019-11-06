A lot of opponents of progressive policies like universal health care cite the DMV as a great example of the sort of infuriating inefficiency we’d have to look forward to if those policies were enacted. But Paul Krugman doesn’t get what the big deal is:

Lately I've been getting some comments using the old line that if progressives get their way, everything will be like dealing with the DMV. So am I the only person who has mainly had fairly positive experiences at the DMV? 1/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) November 5, 2019

I mean, you have to take a number and wait for a few minutes. But that happens in the private sector too. In fact, I only wish my interactions with, say, Verizon were as benign and wasted as little time as my DMV experiences 2/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) November 5, 2019

Man of the people, folks.

Yes — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 6, 2019

I’ve had to wait 3+ hours at a Massachusetts RMV before. Hard pass. https://t.co/uvmTyAnDID — Kaitlin (@thefactualprep) November 6, 2019

This is not a good take — Austan Goolsbee (@Austan_Goolsbee) November 6, 2019

Yeah, my DMV is basically Hell with worse carpets. — Randall Kopchak (@RandallKopchak) November 6, 2019

Lmaooo Conservatives: “You know hell is pretty hot and not all that comfortable, it’s really pretty awful” Libs: “Actually, once you get over the screams and them routinely scraping your face off with a wooden spoon; it’s kind of warm and gives off an even tan” https://t.co/YAV9a2y75W — Malak Kobbe (@Malak_Kobbe) November 6, 2019