Still riding high after Virginia’s big blue victory, Gov. Ralph Northam has some thoughts about Donald Trump:
Gov. Ralph Northam: "This president has been an embarrassment to this country." pic.twitter.com/XY87ORF7tj
An embarrassment, Ralph? Is that so?
oof here come the blackface comments
Yeah, well. He deserves them.
oh? pic.twitter.com/MaRJkodKNA
The irony in his statement.
That's rich coming from him.
LOL. Look yourself in the mirror; we mean that literally. https://t.co/s1DRn6rexA
This is like the Pot calling the Kettle….
Nevermind.
Says Mr. Blackface.
Northam wore blackface so often that his friends nicknamed him a racial slur, but sure https://t.co/dLFqBYPoLJ
Nine months ago, Northam was apologizing for wearing blackface and fending off calls to resign nationwide from his own party. https://t.co/3A8tBl2gk1
Well, Northam hasn’t had to pay for his sins … maybe Trump won’t, either.