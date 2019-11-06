Still riding high after Virginia’s big blue victory, Gov. Ralph Northam has some thoughts about Donald Trump:

Gov. Ralph Northam: "This president has been an embarrassment to this country." pic.twitter.com/XY87ORF7tj — The Hill (@thehill) November 6, 2019

An embarrassment, Ralph? Is that so?

oof here come the blackface comments — Noah Mitchell (@noahmitchell0) November 6, 2019

Yeah, well. He deserves them.

The irony in his statement. — Brandon Reames (@brandon_reames) November 6, 2019

That's rich coming from him. — Christy Dunford (@ronnie122090) November 6, 2019

LOL. Look yourself in the mirror; we mean that literally. https://t.co/s1DRn6rexA — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 6, 2019

pic.twitter.com/nF1HzMc0zK — Man On The Clapham Omnibus (@heartyandrobust) November 6, 2019

This is like the Pot calling the Kettle…. Nevermind. — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) November 6, 2019

Says Mr. Blackface. — Mark (@markbuc47) November 6, 2019

Northam wore blackface so often that his friends nicknamed him a racial slur, but sure https://t.co/dLFqBYPoLJ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 6, 2019

Nine months ago, Northam was apologizing for wearing blackface and fending off calls to resign nationwide from his own party. https://t.co/3A8tBl2gk1 — A.P. Dillon 🤨 (@APDillon_) November 6, 2019

Well, Northam hasn’t had to pay for his sins … maybe Trump won’t, either.