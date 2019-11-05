A whole lotta people were triggered yesterday by Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki wearing a MAGA hat at the White House. Liberal blogger Bill Palmer went so far as to call for Suzuki to be banned from baseball over the “racist” display. Sportswriter Jeff Pearlman didn’t go quite as far as Palmer, but he was definitely extremely agitated:

A bunch of years ago @dave_reardon wrote a piece on Kurt Suzuki being a great clubhouse guy. Which I don't doubt. But in a sport of diverse people, myriad ethnicities; of immigrants; of folks from inner-cities and farms and gay parents and straight—I just don't get the MAGA hat pic.twitter.com/kR2ipBP6Vs — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) November 4, 2019

To be clear, as I'm bashed for slamming Suzuki: I'm a NYer. In the days post-9.11 attacks, @realdonaldtrump lied about going down & helping, lied about sending 100 of his men to site, lied about donating $10k to cause. This has been very personal to me ever since. As an American https://t.co/znAb24r5Wc — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) November 4, 2019

Clearly, he was pissed. Pissed enough that he likely wouldn’t listen to reason. Except he apparently did. After sleeping on it, Pearlman’s apparently realized that he may have been hasty in his anger:

I've sorta re-thought Kurt Suzuki. If we're gonna praise athletes for speaking out when they're sharing our views, we can't destroy those who disagree with our takes. I think Trump is slime, evil, sinister bowel discharge. But others can express support and shouldn't get killed. pic.twitter.com/WbRmrT9yIt — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) November 5, 2019

Applying the same standard to everyone? What a novel idea.

Thanks. I was hoping you'd come around. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) November 5, 2019

Pearlman may have, but others apparently aren’t ready to:

Hard disagree — tim hopkins (@arquimedezpozo) November 5, 2019

Nope. At this point anyone who supports tRump and/or his policies is not a good person. And it should cost them everything. — FootySF (@footysf) November 5, 2019

Oh well.