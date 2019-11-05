A whole lotta people were triggered yesterday by Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki wearing a MAGA hat at the White House. Liberal blogger Bill Palmer went so far as to call for Suzuki to be banned from baseball over the “racist” display. Sportswriter Jeff Pearlman didn’t go quite as far as Palmer, but he was definitely extremely agitated:

Clearly, he was pissed. Pissed enough that he likely wouldn’t listen to reason. Except he apparently did. After sleeping on it, Pearlman’s apparently realized that he may have been hasty in his anger:

Applying the same standard to everyone? What a novel idea.

Pearlman may have, but others apparently aren’t ready to:

Oh well.

