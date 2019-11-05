Well, it seems that Ambassador Gordon Sondland has made some updates to his earlier impeachment inquiry testimony. The New York Times is reporting that Sondland has acknowledged a quid pro quo:

Oh.

Trending

Hoo boy.

At the very least, this complicates things somewhat for Team Trump. Though, for what it’s worth:

Could Team Trump try to use that as a defense? Does it even matter at this point?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpGordon Sondlandimpeachment inquiryMilitary Aidquid pro quotestimonyUkraineVolodymyr Zelensky