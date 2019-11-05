Well, it seems that Ambassador Gordon Sondland has made some updates to his earlier impeachment inquiry testimony. The New York Times is reporting that Sondland has acknowledged a quid pro quo:

Breaking News: The U.S. ambassador Gordon Sondland, a key witness in the impeachment inquiry, acknowledged delivering a quid pro quo message to Ukraine in a major revision to his impeachment testimony https://t.co/Fg69Mxbd4S — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 5, 2019

Oh.

BREAKING from the NY Times: US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland updated his testimony to acknowledge delivering a quid-pro-quo message to Ukraine https://t.co/44jNkbMMBs — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) November 5, 2019

"A critical witness in the inquiry offered Congress substantial new testimony this week, revealing that he told a top Ukrainian official that the country likely would not receive US military aid unless it publicly committed to investigations Trump wanted"https://t.co/f7upB5v2iQ — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 5, 2019

Hoo boy.

"In the addendum, Mr. Sondland said he had 'refreshed my recollection' after reading the testimony given by Mr. Taylor and Timothy Morrison, the senior director for Europe and Russia at the National Security Council." https://t.co/pNEG02jz4V — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) November 5, 2019

"By early September, Mr. Sondland said, he had become convinced that military aid and a White House meeting were conditioned on Ukraine committing to those investigations." https://t.co/dUcX1lujfa — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) November 5, 2019

New from the addendum to Sondland’s testimony: “I now recall speaking individually with Mr. Yermak, where I said resumption of U.S. aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks.” — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) November 5, 2019

Sondland told lawmakers that when he talked to Pompeo abt Trump wanting him to work with RUDY on Ukraine: “Pompeo rolled his eyes and said: Yes, it’s

something we have to deal with.” — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) November 5, 2019

Remember when this was universally denounced as an unacceptable usurpation of the will of Congress, if proven true, like four weeks ago. We were younger then. https://t.co/dUcX1lujfa pic.twitter.com/r8zApdLLtS — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) November 5, 2019

At the very least, this complicates things somewhat for Team Trump. Though, for what it’s worth:

Note well: according to Ambassador Sondland, the aid was held up for a *statement* not an actual investigation. This is relevant to Trump's motive: to make political hay about a rival, not to actually investigate corruption. https://t.co/QXAlKuvyz7 — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) November 5, 2019

Could Team Trump try to use that as a defense? Does it even matter at this point?