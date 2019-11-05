A handful — not a large handful, mind you, but a handful nonetheless — of journalists are starting to raise their eyebrows a little over Elizabeth Warren’s insane Medicare for All “plan.” And, well, that’s really rubbing Jake Maccoby, former chief speechwriter for Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch, the wrong way. As he sees it, the press would never question a Republican politician’s policy proposals the way they’re questioning Warren’s:

PRESS: how will you pay for your plans? TRUMP: mexico PRESS: ok GOP: economics PRESS: sure WARREN: a detailed set of reforms including a wealth tax and spending adjustments PRESS: [lowers glasses] sounds a little uNrEaLiStIc — Jake Maccoby (@jdmaccoby) November 4, 2019

Oh?

It’s actually none of those things.

The disparity in standards and expectations that the two political parties/sides of the spectrum are held to is disturbing — Kevin (@kevinorr_) November 4, 2019

It certainly is disturbing, but Jake’s got his political parties mixed up.

Literally no one, including the press, gave Trump a pass on “Mexico will pay for the wall” plan. — Nick Palmisciano (@Ranger_Up) November 4, 2019

Well, to be fair, some people did give him a pass on that. But the press sure as hell didn’t.

It's laughable to suggest that the press's reaction to Trump's claim that Mexico would pay for the wall was "OK." — Tim Hagle (@ProfHagle) November 4, 2019

Wonder what color the sky is in the universe where the press gives Trump a pass and holds Democrats to account https://t.co/TD8bDm6Weo — Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) November 5, 2019

Guessing it’s not in the visible spectrum.