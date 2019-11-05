As soon as James O’Keefe revealed the footage of ABC News anchor Amy Robach complaining that the network had spiked her major Jeffrey Epstein story three years ago, ABC News (with some help from other major network media firefighters, of course) has been trying to pretend that this wasn’t a coverup.

Here’s ABC’s response to a Project Veritas video of Amy Robach expressing frustration that her Jeffrey Epstein piece didn’t run. Robach: “I was caught in a private moment of frustration. … In the years since no one ever told me or the team to stop reporting on Jeffrey Epstein” pic.twitter.com/airx3Tjy4o — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) November 5, 2019

For anyone who buys those explanations, we’ve got several bridges to sell.

ABC News: Multiple allegations against pedophile Jeffrey Epstein didn’t meet our standards for air. Also ABC: Check out these uncorroborated allegations against Kavanaugh in middle of his confirmation. Also, here’s some Syria war footage that's actually from a KY gun range — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) November 5, 2019

ABC News hasn’t shown much sound editorial judgment lately, so we’re not inclined to believe that the decision to bury the Epstein story stemmed from journalistic integrity. Seems more like they just didn’t want to cover it. Memesmith @CarpeDonktum summed ABC’s journalistic priorities up quite nicely in visual form:

Pretty much nailed it.