As soon as James O’Keefe revealed the footage of ABC News anchor Amy Robach complaining that the network had spiked her major Jeffrey Epstein story three years ago, ABC News (with some help from other major network media firefighters, of course) has been trying to pretend that this wasn’t a coverup.

For anyone who buys those explanations, we’ve got several bridges to sell.

ABC News hasn’t shown much sound editorial judgment lately, so we’re not inclined to believe that the decision to bury the Epstein story stemmed from journalistic integrity. Seems more like they just didn’t want to cover it. Memesmith @CarpeDonktum summed ABC’s journalistic priorities up quite nicely in visual form:

Pretty much nailed it.

