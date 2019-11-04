As Twitchy told you earlier, AOC has “sincerely” apologized for having blocked former Brooklyn Assemblyman Dov Hikind on Twitter and settled Hikind’s lawsuit against her.

Trending

According to the New York Daily News, AOC said “Mr. Hikind has a First Amendment right to express his views and should not be blocked for them[…] In retrospect, it was wrong and improper and does not reflect the values I cherish. I sincerely apologize for blocking Mr. Hikind.”

Well, that’s really great and all, but if AOC truly believes that, shouldn’t she extend the same courtesy to others she’s blocked? Like OANN host Liz Wheeler, for example? It appears that AOC doesn’t think Wheeler has a First Amendment right to express her views without getting blocked for them:

According to Wheeler, she’s still blocked by AOC:

Unless AOC unblocks Wheeler and answers her directly, that’s the explanation we’ll have to go with.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCblockblockedDov HikindFirst AmendmentLiz Wheelertwitter