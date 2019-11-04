As Twitchy told you earlier, AOC has “sincerely” apologized for having blocked former Brooklyn Assemblyman Dov Hikind on Twitter and settled Hikind’s lawsuit against her.

.@AOC has apologized and unblocked me on Twitter! I’ll be responding to the release of the agreement details, and the apology from Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez LIVE at 11:30am EST. We will be live streaming right here at 11:30am. Tune in! pic.twitter.com/JLK5DiLOsK — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 4, 2019

New: @AOC has settled @HikindDov's lawsuit, saying it was "wrong and improper" for her to block him on Twitter. Hikind is thrilled. "This might be the first time that she actually says, ‘I was wrong.’ It’s great,'" the ex-Brooklyn pol tells @NYDailyNews. https://t.co/hyQhqEtlE0 — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) November 4, 2019

According to the New York Daily News, AOC said “Mr. Hikind has a First Amendment right to express his views and should not be blocked for them[…] In retrospect, it was wrong and improper and does not reflect the values I cherish. I sincerely apologize for blocking Mr. Hikind.”

Well, that’s really great and all, but if AOC truly believes that, shouldn’t she extend the same courtesy to others she’s blocked? Like OANN host Liz Wheeler, for example? It appears that AOC doesn’t think Wheeler has a First Amendment right to express her views without getting blocked for them:

She also blocked @Liz_Wheeler. Will she reverse that decision too? https://t.co/RSZ9QS9noF — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) November 4, 2019

According to Wheeler, she’s still blocked by AOC:

“Mr. Hikind has a 1st Amend right to express his views & should not be blocked for them. In retrospect, it was wrong & improper & does not reflect the values I cherish. I sincerely apologize for blocking Mr. Hikind.” If you mean it, @AOC, unblock me.https://t.co/1IpfwgVAia — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) November 4, 2019

Hi @AOC, you unblocked @HikindDov because you say he "has a 1st Amend right to express his views & should not be blocked for them." So why did you block me? Are you telling me because I disagree with your political views, I don't deserve rights? pic.twitter.com/gB5zzHssmg — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) November 4, 2019

Unless AOC unblocks Wheeler and answers her directly, that’s the explanation we’ll have to go with.