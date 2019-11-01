Being a true abortion proponent requires sacrificing some humanity, but that’s apparently a sacrifice that Democratic Pennsylvania State Rep. Wendy Ullman is willing to make:

Pennsylvania Democrat: A Miscarriage Is “Just a Mess on a Napkin” https://t.co/QXiYuaN8ro“just-mess-napkin”/ — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 1, 2019

More from Brandon Morse at RedState:

According to the Pennsylvania Family Council, during a House Health Committee meeting, Representative Wendy Ullman (D-Bucks) was arguing against Bill 1890 lead by Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon), which would require healthcare facilities to either bury or cremate unborn children who have died from an abortion or miscarriage.

Ullman’s argument against the bill essentially boiled down to “miscarried children aren’t really people.” Which is disgusting on its face. But her explanation makes it so much worse:

VIDEO: PA State legislator, Rep. Wendy Ullman (D-Bucks) refers to an early miscarriage as just “a mess on a napkin.”https://t.co/jC8LfY0lYx @FrankRyanCPA #HB1890 — Pennsylvania Family Council (@PFIpolicy) October 31, 2019

The moral bankruptcy required to make an argument like this is … it’s honestly difficult to process.

dehumanizers gonna dehumanize — Anders Eigen (@AndersEigen) October 31, 2019

I was 8 weeks pregnant when I lost my baby to miscarriage. It’s been 4 years and I still have not gotten over it. My baby was not just some mess on a napkin. That was a mother losing a child that she so desperately wanted. — CR Howell (@charmey84) October 31, 2019

"Mess on a napkin" Really. All three of my babies were clearly not a mess on a napkin. I could see their eyes, limbs, tiny organs, all at around 7 weeks. This woman is a ghoul. — Mrs. Happy Wife, Former ZEF (@Happywife151) October 31, 2019

Wow they don’t even try to hide it anymore. — Harold (@Nikk1066) November 1, 2019

This kind of thinking is ghoulish. It’s in direct opposition to our humanity. — kidney bean (@MRSlimabeansNO) November 1, 2019

Dear Lord! I pride myself on avoiding the outrage cycle; but this…this is abhorrent, and despicable, and outrageous. I frigging dare her to walk into an ER and explain her theory to a woman who is going through this devastating event. — palomas.ink (@palomas_ink) November 1, 2019