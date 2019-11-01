Being a true abortion proponent requires sacrificing some humanity, but that’s apparently a sacrifice that Democratic Pennsylvania State Rep. Wendy Ullman is willing to make:

More from Brandon Morse at RedState:

According to the Pennsylvania Family Council, during a House Health Committee meeting, Representative Wendy Ullman (D-Bucks) was arguing against Bill 1890 lead by Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon), which would require healthcare facilities to either bury or cremate unborn children who have died from an abortion or miscarriage.

Ullman’s argument against the bill essentially boiled down to “miscarried children aren’t really people.” Which is disgusting on its face. But her explanation makes it so much worse:

The moral bankruptcy required to make an argument like this is … it’s honestly difficult to process.

