Katie Hill may be down, but she’s not out. Not as long as she’s got champions like Ilhan Omar:

Best of luck on your new journey @KatieHill4CA, we got you ✊🏽 To all the women/girls out there, do not be deterred from pursuing your dreams. We must and will create a society where you cannot be defamed, smeared and kept from your career aspirations because of smear campaigns! pic.twitter.com/aXcPuNRWWj — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 31, 2019

Yes, all women and girls should dream of someday being in a position to abuse their authority and have affairs with subordinates. Yay feminism!

Smear campaign, or ethical misconduct? — Julia Johnson (@juliaajohnson_) October 31, 2019

Maybe don’t have sexual relations with subordinates?? — D (@SB26364849932) October 31, 2019

It's not a smear campaign if she disgraces herself. #truth — Dave's Spirit (@dave_spirit2001) October 31, 2019

“Little girls, it’s fine to grow up and abuse your power over employees by leveraging it into sexual relationships! You don’t deserve any sort of punishment for that” — Julia Johnson (@juliaajohnson_) October 31, 2019

Also to all the young girls. Be sure to grow up knowing that you are responsible and accountable for your actions. Don’t blame the world/others for your bad decisions. — J Vetter (@JVetter1539) October 31, 2019

You condone her behavior? Not surprised…. — DrMikeHawke (@drmikehawke) October 31, 2019

We’d be shocked if she didn’t.