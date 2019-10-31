According to his bio, “Jesse Lee Peterson is the most courageous, outspoken critic of the so-called ‘civil rights’ establishment and ‘social justice’ movements today.” Intrigued? You should be. Dude has some thoughts about the LGBTQ community’s role in conservatism, and, well, they’re something:

Conservatives are making a huge mistake putting LGBTQ activists front and center on college campuses. Pop culture & schools are indoctrinating millennials & zoomers w/ radical LGBTQ & socialist ideas. Young people are struggling w/ morality & this is the last thing they need! — Jesse Lee Peterson (@JLPtalk) October 31, 2019

No such thing as a gay Christian or gay conservative. — Jesse Lee Peterson (@JLPtalk) October 31, 2019

Is this supposed to be another swipe at Charlie Kirk for welcoming members of the LGBTQ community or … ?

Tolerance does not = acceptance. Tolerance is the absence of hate. — Jesse Lee Peterson (@JLPtalk) October 31, 2019

If conservatives are going to abandon Christianity, the bedrock of their belief system, what makes them any different than godless Democrats? — Jesse Lee Peterson (@JLPtalk) October 31, 2019

I’m thinking of hosting an event to address the division and issues within the conservative movement. Would y’all like to see that? — Jesse Lee Peterson (@JLPtalk) October 31, 2019

Yeah … hard pass.

I think you’re fighting the wrong battle Jesse — ERevere (@e_revere) October 31, 2019

Maybe just a little bit wrong.

Well I'm a Jewish gay conservative and I never asked your permission, Karen. 🤷‍♂️☕ https://t.co/PrzUZC488l — Chad Felix Greene 🕷🎃 (@chadfelixg) October 31, 2019

Christianity is not the bedrock of conservative beliefs. 🤨 https://t.co/fZUgsMHhvY — Chad Felix Greene 🕷🎃 (@chadfelixg) October 31, 2019

Must be so tiring being that misguided pic.twitter.com/nA6djvUq0F — Edwin W 🏳️‍🌈 (@Edwinw_1997) October 31, 2019

Yes there is. And stop putting people in a box. I know many gay conservatives and gay people who love this country and would die for it. Who do you think you are to dictate who’s a conservative and who isn’t? It’s a shame having to read stuff like this in 2019. — JC Mounduix (@JCMounduix) October 31, 2019