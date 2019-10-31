According to his bio, “Jesse Lee Peterson is the most courageous, outspoken critic of the so-called ‘civil rights’ establishment and ‘social justice’ movements today.” Intrigued? You should be. Dude has some thoughts about the LGBTQ community’s role in conservatism, and, well, they’re something:
Conservatives are making a huge mistake putting LGBTQ activists front and center on college campuses.
Pop culture & schools are indoctrinating millennials & zoomers w/ radical LGBTQ & socialist ideas.
Young people are struggling w/ morality & this is the last thing they need!
No such thing as a gay Christian or gay conservative.
Is this supposed to be another swipe at Charlie Kirk for welcoming members of the LGBTQ community or … ?
Tolerance does not = acceptance.
Tolerance is the absence of hate.
If conservatives are going to abandon Christianity, the bedrock of their belief system, what makes them any different than godless Democrats?
I’m thinking of hosting an event to address the division and issues within the conservative movement. Would y’all like to see that?
Yeah … hard pass.
I think you’re fighting the wrong battle Jesse
Maybe just a little bit wrong.
Well I'm a Jewish gay conservative and I never asked your permission, Karen. 🤷♂️☕ https://t.co/PrzUZC488l
Christianity is not the bedrock of conservative beliefs. 🤨 https://t.co/fZUgsMHhvY
Ok boomer https://t.co/L4prpnNitM
Must be so tiring being that misguided pic.twitter.com/nA6djvUq0F
Yes there is. And stop putting people in a box. I know many gay conservatives and gay people who love this country and would die for it. Who do you think you are to dictate who’s a conservative and who isn’t? It’s a shame having to read stuff like this in 2019.
This guy doesn't think there's such a thing as a "gay conservative" because you have to be a Christian to be conservative apparently.
Reject these people. He's a bigot. And this backwards thinking will hurt the conservative movement. https://t.co/bdTkFOyOQW
